Padma Lakshmi saying F – k it while adding more cheese is a state of mind

Padma Lakshmi is sharing his lasagna tips! the The best chef The host turned to social media to post a video of her cooking lasagna with white ragout for her daughter, Krishna.

"So Little Hands loves this white ragout I make with beef, shallots and mushrooms," Padma tells viewers as she prepares food and her daughter appears on camera. "It won't just be with beef, but also with some beef and a pork sausage, hot sausage. You can add any ground beef you want."

Padma explains that she is only using what she has at home, and leads viewers through the steps to prepare the dish. Towards the end of the video, we see Padma sprinkling cheese on her plate, but she quickly realizes that that's not enough.

"We are going to add more cheese … f – k," Padma says to the camera.