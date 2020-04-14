Ovie Soko says Kobe Bryant, Kevin Garnett and Tim Duncan join the Hall of Fame together is so special | NBA News

Kobe Bryant, Kevin Garnett and Tim Duncan being honored in the same Hall of Fame class is so special, says Ovie Soko.

The 2020 Hall of Fame class is really very special because of what the top three players, Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett, accomplished in the NBA and what they did for the game. All three changed the game in a big way and have big roles in NBA history.

Each generation has star players who are adored by fans when they play, but there are far fewer players who continue to be loved long after the end of their careers. Kobe, & # 39; KG & # 39; and Duncan are definitely the last.

Of the 12 NBA championships won between 1999 and 2010, 10 were won by teams that contained Bryant, Garnett, or Duncan. That is pure domination.

All three were leaders in very, very good teams.

Tim Duncan was the NBA's "Mr. Foundational,quot; and gained popularity and respect in a completely opposite way to the other superstars of the 2000s. He was not a flashy scorer like Allen Iverson or a role-playing tipper like Vince Carter. At first glance, guys like Kobe and & # 39; KG & # 39; they would seem much more entertaining than him.

















2:27



Enjoy some of Tim Duncan's most memorable moments from his championship-laden career with the San Antonio Spurs



But when you take a closer look at his game, you start to see how effective Duncan really was. His play on those Spurs teams almost turned the game from a flashy, high-speed thing into a very fluid art that wasn't about how high you could jump. It broke the game to a science.

While Bryant and Garnett jumped into the NBA straight from high school, Duncan showed the benefits of playing a full four-year career in college. When he came to the NBA, he was like an experienced boxer who had a long amateur career and entered the professional ranks as a product who learned a few tricks and was in difficult situations.

Duncan was immediately effective in the NBA because he had already been in some battles and had learned a lot in his four years at university. That is something we see less and less today.

For a guy like Kevin Garnett, I've always felt that winning an NBA championship with the Boston Celtics was really important. He took care of things the right way, he was a tough guy who always played for the team and played with his heart.

















3:34



Relive the best moments of Kevin Garnett's All-Star tenure with the Minnesota Timberwolves



If he were to teach kids the best way to approach a game (or if he were a coach who wanted his players to prepare perfectly for a game), no one would set a better example than 'KG'. There are so many stories about him that he never takes off plays in practice or dominates practice games in US camps. USA Every possession was tough.

Garnett demonstrated that if you persevere and don't take shortcuts or days off, good things happen. He was such a special player. It was never too big to do the dirty work. Former Celtics coach Doc Rivers described Garnett as a "superstar player."

















2:07



Relive the moment when Celtics Hall of Fame Bill Russell welcomed Kevin Garnett to Boston at the start of the 2007-08 season.



His leadership stemmed from that and he was a great leader from that point of view. Duncan led as a four year old college boy. His approach to the game was very calculated, focused on being mentally prepared and on the way you learn and develop.

Then you have Kobe, whose leadership came from the & # 39; Jordan School & # 39; with his insane work ethic. No one has more stories about how hard he handled himself and his teammates. Bryant rightly earned the respect of everyone in the league for that.

















9:54



Relive some of the best moments from Kobe Bryant's 20-year NBA career



What I find most interesting about this Hall of Fame class is that when you look at the armatures from previous years, you will see players who make you think, what if …? How many more MVPs and titles would Shaquille O & # 39; Neal have won with a different approach or a better free kick? What if Allen Iverson had won a championship?

With this 2020 class or Bryant, Garnett and Duncan, you don't have any "what if …?".

All three boys realized their potential to the fullest. They played the game to the fullest, got everything from their skill, and tackled it the right way, their way. They left their mark on the game and their mark on the franchises they played for. They influenced all basketball players to pick up a ball. The impact the three made, anyone who plays basketball is aware of their travels.

Players whose careers don't have 'what if' They are exemplary and worth following in any respect. Copying anything from Bryant, Garnett or Duncan will definitely benefit you.

Kobe, & # 39; KG & # 39; and the best moments of Duncan's career?

When the Spurs recovered from losing the 2013 Finals to the Miami Heat to take revenge on LeBron, Wade, and company the following season. For me, that is a great time for Duncan because he added another chapter to his longevity. You can only attribute greatness to a player if he does so over a period of time. Duncan's fifth title came 15 years after the first!

Image:

Duncan celebrates Spurs title win in 2014



We see that players have great games or individual seasons all the time. It is the consistency that makes the boys special. Duncan consistently won titles throughout his career, and the 2014 win was the icing on the cake. At that point, all you can do is tilt your hat towards it.

Garnett winning the championship with Boston in 2008 was a magical moment, almost like a warrior earning his medal of honor. He had been in battles, he had been in the trenches, and he had fought so much in the course of his career.

Image:

Garnett celebrates Boston's victory in the 2008 NBA Finals



Once he arrived in Boston, he was rewarded for all of that. That victory in the Boston title summed up & # 39; KG & # 39 ;. His famous post-victory interview "anything is possible,quot; may seem a bit of a cliche to some, but it's still so special.

Of the three players, choosing the best moment for Kobe is the most difficult, he had so many. For me, I will take advantage of his 60 point night to finish his career. I have tried to choose moments that I think each player summarizes. Only Kobe could have done this in his final game. It was incredible.

















3:57



On April 13, 2016, Kobe Bryant scored 60 points in his last NBA game – relive the incredible performance



No one expected it. Most players would be happy to end their career with a night of 20 or 25 points. No Kobe! He said, 'How about 60?'

Ninety percent of NBA players will never have a 60-point game in their career. At 38, Kobe froze the Utah Jazz with 60 points! At Staples! In your final game! Every superstar and her mother were in the building that night! Kobe always appeared in the big games and I'm sure that night meant a lot to him. What a way to say goodbye to the game!

It makes me smile just thinking about it.

