OT Genasis and Keyshia Cole's sister Neffe enter each other via Instagram

Roommates, the tea was FLOWING in the Shadow Room today after OT Genasis and Keyshia Cole's sister Neffe got into it. Now. if you've been keeping track, OT Genasis ruffled Keyshia's feathers after she turned her hit "Love,quot; into a complete parody. The Internet loved it, but that's where things started to change. Once she made a video and started playing her version, Keyshia really didn't have it. See his interpretation below:

What appeared to be a playful remix quickly turned into a slight fight between OT and Keyshia. Fast forward, OT got on Instagram live and had a few things he wanted out of his chest when it came to his little Keyshia issue. Watch that video below:

Although OT quickly offered an apology later, it took almost no time for Keyshia's sister Neffe to step in and contact her sister for all social media to see. This is OT's apology:

This was Neffe's response:

Since the exchange, neither OT nor Neffe have yielded in any way! In fact, today both escalated the situation by bringing other family members and even children. Both using old resurfaced clips as part of their arsenal. OT started, when a clip of Neffe reappeared on Iyanla Vanzant's show where she had a very interesting insight into her dating situation at the time:

Neffe replied with his own video clip that referenced OT's alleged criminal past:

This is where things started to get ugly. OT then shot Nefe and raised his mother. If you didn't know, Keyshia and Neffe have been very open about their mother's previous relationship with drugs. OT clearly went to the jugular with his rebuttal.

It goes without saying that Neffe met OT at his petty level and raised his children:

OT replied after that …

From the beginning and the end, Neffe had the last word (for now) and basically said that OT only has twitter fingers, see his final post below:

Keyshia has been extremely quiet since her sister and OT had their war of words on social media. I hope everyone can fix it before this gets uglier!