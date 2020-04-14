Oprah Winfrey will address the impact of coronavirus on the black community

Instagram

The former daytime talk show host will host a television special where she and her guests are discussing the effect Covid-19 has on African Americans during the pandemic.

Oprah Winfrey It is set up to address issues affecting the African American community amid the coronavirus pandemic as part of its latest television special.

The next episode of "Oprah Talks COVID-19" will focus on the deadly virus and its impact on "Black America."

"This coronavirus is rocking the world," Winfrey wrote on Twitter. "I hope you will join me in understanding why COVID-19 is having such a deadly impact on black America as I speak to our community leaders and family members who have to bury their dead alone."

During the television event, which will air on the Oprah Winfrey Network and AppleTV + on Tuesday, April 16, 2020, Winfrey will meet with "leaders, doctors, journalists and real people suffering from this pandemic."

"Not only is it serious, but the people you don't know, but will probably know, are losing loved ones," he shared during an interview on America's Today show on Tuesday morning. "We as a people, as African Americans, have jobs that require us to be at work. For so many African Americans, there is no such ability to telework."

Last week, the 66-year-old woman announced that she will donate $ 10 million to help fight coronavirus.