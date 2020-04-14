Oprah Winfrey reveals she is concerned about black communities amidst the COVID-19 pandemic

Oprah Winfrey recently spoke about the severity of the impact of the coronavirus on African American communities in the context of their own health problems, as well as the importance of pre-existing conditions and their effects on the disease.

According to BET, Oprah claimed that African American communities have been greatly affected by the coronavirus, especially in areas such as Milwaukee, New Orleans, and Chicago.

The store claims that about 70% of cases in the cities mentioned are black Americans, even though they represent only 30% of the population or even less, depending on the area. Winfrey, during her appearance on NBC Today program explained that people who have pre-existing conditions are especially at risk.

Oprah used several different examples to highlight the starting point, including those who take diabetes medications, have high blood pressure, or use an asthma inhaler. Winfrey says it's no exception to the rule, either, because she was diagnosed with pneumonia in September and her lungs never improved.

When news of the virus emerged, Oprah chose to isolate herself immediately and has since been doing everything she can to avoid contact with potentially infected people. Winfrey joked with the host that the moment he heard "pre-existing conditions,quot; he closed the door immediately and that was it.

Oprah, these days, has been busy with her new show, Oprah speaks COVID-19, on Apple's streaming service, AppleTV +. Last month, the media mogul spoke to Idris Elba and his wife, Sabrina Dwhore, who were diagnosed with the virus.

As previously reported, Idris was one of the first to go out and dispel rumors that black people were unaffected by the coronavirus. Oprah said in the Today She recently showed that she was surprised to see that Idris would even take the time out of her day to dispel such a rumor, considering how absurd it is.

However, apparently many did. Another star who spoke about COVID-19 before the pandemic really started was the rapper, Cardi B, who took to her Instagram to say she was genuinely concerned about the spread of the virus in the United States.



