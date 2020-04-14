Oprah Talks COVID-19 – New Episode Will Discuss "Deadly Impact on Black America,quot;

This week, Oprah Winfrey's new TV series Oprah speaks COVID-19 it will focus on the "deadly impact,quot; that the virus is having on black America. The media mogul announced his plans for the next episode on Monday as he hopes to discover why the coronavirus is hitting the African-American community so hard.

"This coronavirus is rocking the world," Winfrey tweeted. "I hope you will join me in understanding why COVID-19 is having such a deadly impact on black America as I speak to our community leaders and family members who have to bury their dead alone."

COVID-19 is having a deadly impact on the African American community. I will speak to REAL leaders, doctors, journalists and people suffering from this pandemic. I hope you can join me for this discussion tomorrow 4/14 at 11 PM EST @OWNTV and free streaming on @Apple TV. pic.twitter.com/L2nSJQ782x – Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) April 13, 2020

Winfrey also promoted the new episode during an appearance on The Today Show Tuesday morning, and she said the coronavirus is "devastating,quot; the black community. She said the illness is serious and that people are losing loved ones, whether they know them or not.

He also believes that the coronavirus is affecting the black community in such a significant way because many people have jobs that are at the forefront of fighting the spread of the disease.

"We as a people, as African-Americans, have jobs that require us to be at work," he said. "For so many African Americans, this teleworking ability doesn't exist."

Winfrey explained that the responsibilities and life dynamics of some people in the African American community do not allow them to stay home, so they need masks. She says that all grocery store workers should wear masks, and everyone should take care of themselves and their neighbors.

In addition to focusing on COVID-19's impact on the black community, the new episode of Winfrey will also discuss the need for more test stations. However, he believes that the most important thing is for African Americans to understand how serious the pandemic is.

She says the disease is "killing us,quot; and is killing her cousins, friends, and neighbors. Therefore, you must do what is necessary to protect yourself.

In addition to spreading valuable information about the COVID-19 pandemic, Oprah Winfrey has also donated $ 10 million to relief efforts, including $ 1 million to Feeding America to make sure no one goes hungry during the pandemic. Other charities that receive donations from Winfrey include the Boys and Girls Club in Kosciusko, Mississippi, and Minnie’s Food Pantry in Plano, Texas.

The new episode of Oprah speaks COVID-19 will air Tuesday, April 14 on Oprah Winfrey Network and AppleTV +



