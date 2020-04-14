Open letter from Marissa Callaghan: Northern Ireland Open letter from women captains highlighting acts of kindness | Football news







This is crazy. It seems that sometimes we are in a movie. Is this real life?

It is heartbreaking to hear that so many people are losing the battle with Covid-19. My thoughts and prayers go out to their families. I really hope we can save lives by doing our bit and staying at home.

For all sports fans … I know how they feel right now. These are strange times.

Personally, I miss the training ground, the team atmosphere, the competition, the laughter, the coaches, the exercises, the water breaks and most of all, being around friends.

But we are in a global crisis. Our health and the health of others is what is important at this time.

If you are a gamer or a fan, just look forward. We need to work together to ensure that our loved ones are safe. We do this by following the guidelines given to us.

This pandemic will not last forever. When all this is over, we will get our beloved game back like never before.

I grew up in West Belfast and the stories I hear from there about acts of kindness are amazing.

St James & # 39; Swifts & # 39; Football Club reached out to hundreds of people across Belfast through social media channels and has been delivering food packages and essential items to those in need.

Divis Youth Project together with Immaculata FC, Heart Project and Grosvenor CC joined together and formed packages for the most vulnerable in the community.

At Whiterock they put cards by all the doors. Residents were asked to show a red card if they needed help and a green card if they were okay. I thought this was a great way to communicate.

Ben Madigan & # 39; s, a restaurant in North Belfast, raised money through social media and online donations to help offset fresh meals for nominated vulnerable people within the community.

And I also heard about similar acts of kindness across the city, indeed across Northern Ireland.

My message to my Northern Ireland teammates, and everyone involved with our team, is to stay safe. And the same goes for everyone in my club, Cliftonville Ladies.

To all the frontline workers, I just want to say I admire you. You are all true heroes in this war. Thank you for helping the world get through this.

As a nation we must listen to advice and stay home if we can.

Now is the time to take a deep breath, hit the reset button, and be thankful for all you have in life.

Marissa Callaghan

Northern Ireland female soccer captain