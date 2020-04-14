OnePlus 8 Pro is officially released with a 120Hz display and IP68 rating

After months of breakthroughs and leaks, OnePlus today releases OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. Both run on Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 865 chipset, but it's the largest OnePlus 8 Pro that comes with the big screen and camera enhancements. OnePlus worked a 90Hz screen on the OnePlus 7 Pro last year, and that is increasing to 120Hz by 2020.

It's a leap that puts it on par with Samsung's latest Galaxy S20. OnePlus is using a 6.78-inch QHD + display on the OnePlus 8 Pro, and the 120Hz display will help with smoother animations, scrolling, and general navigation on Android. OnePlus has even added sensors on the front and back of the screen to improve automatic brightness

%MINIFYHTMLc7d6858bff56a7ce0975301d437c386579% Advertisement - Four Minutes Motivational Video

Developing …