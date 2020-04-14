Olivia Jade is & # 39; & # 39; extremely embarrassed & # 39; & # 39; by the rowing photos by stages

Last week, photos of Lori Loughlinthe two daughters Olivia Jade and Bella GiannulliFederal prosecutors revealed they were posing on an inside rowing machine in the college admission scandal. Now, according to an E! News source, Jade is "extremely embarrassed,quot;.
On April 9, in new court documents obtained by E! News, emails, phones, transcripts and photos further revealed Loughlin and Mossimo GiannulliThe alleged participation of the ring leader accused of the scam, William "Rick,quot; Singer.
Prosecutors allege that photos of their daughters posing on an indoor rowing machine were sent to Singer to help them enter the University of Southern California.
In addition to being embarrassed that the fabricated photos have been shared with the public, the E! The news source shared that Jade "is fully aware (that) this situation is ongoing and will have waves of sadness and anger."
Furthermore, the source shared that the two sisters "have definitely supported each other and it has been helpful for them to be going through this together."
"The family is constantly stressed and there are many ups and downs," the source tells E! News. "They try to stay positive, but it's a cloud over their heads at all times."
The source shared that Jade "just wishes this was over."
Amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, the source added: "Olivia has seen her parents during quarantine, but spends most of her time at her boyfriend's house in Malibu."Jackson guthyThe parents of) have a complex in Montecito where they have also spent time. "
Finally, "Olivia is trying to get on with her parents."
According to documents filed by prosecutors against the famous couple last week, Singer sent an email to Loughlin and Giannulli in August 2016, saying, "Lori and Moss, I met with USC today about (redacted). I need a PDF. from "Her academic record and test scores coming soon as I create a coxwain portfolio for her. It would probably help to have a photo with her in an ERG in training clothes as a real athlete too. "
On September 7, 2016, Giannulli sent Singer the rowing images of his oldest daughter.
Patriot Pics / BACKGRID
Then, a month later, prosecutors allege that the couple's oldest daughter was admitted as an alleged recruit to the USC crew team. At that time, Singer also asked Giannulli for a payment of $ 50,000 to Donna Heinel, former Senior Associate Director of Women at USC.
In 2017, prosecutors say Singer asked the couple to "send a & # 39; Action Image & # 39; of their youngest daughter to use in an athletic profile that he says would falsely portray her as an accessory to the team. crew of the Los Angeles Marina Club. " Jade's father replied in an email, copying Loughlin, with another photo. This time, Singer allegedly received instructions to send $ 50,000 to Heinel.
The trial of Loughlin and her husband is scheduled for October 5, 2020. Both face multiple charges, including conspiracy to commit mail fraud and postal fraud for honest services.
the Fuller House Star and her husband have pleaded not guilty to all charges and deny wrongdoing. Both also face a maximum of 50 years each and millions of dollars in fines if convicted.
