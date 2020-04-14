Olivia Jade is & # 39; & # 39; extremely embarrassed & # 39; & # 39; by the rowing photos by stages

Last week, photos of Lori Loughlinthe two daughters Olivia Jade and Bella GiannulliFederal prosecutors revealed they were posing on an inside rowing machine in the college admission scandal. Now, according to an E! News source, Jade is "extremely embarrassed,quot;.

On April 9, in new court documents obtained by E! News, emails, phones, transcripts and photos further revealed Loughlin and Mossimo GiannulliThe alleged participation of the ring leader accused of the scam, William "Rick,quot; Singer.

%MINIFYHTMLe60b3e4367a7c70e3f90c158e5b58c9d80% Advertisement - Four Minutes Motivational Video

Prosecutors allege that photos of their daughters posing on an indoor rowing machine were sent to Singer to help them enter the University of Southern California.

In addition to being embarrassed that the fabricated photos have been shared with the public, the E! The news source shared that Jade "is fully aware (that) this situation is ongoing and will have waves of sadness and anger."

Furthermore, the source shared that the two sisters "have definitely supported each other and it has been helpful for them to be going through this together."