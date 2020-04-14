OLD TESTAMENT. Genasis plays raw comments about Keyshia Cole's vagina after she applauds

Instagram

Keyshia's sister, Neffeteria & # 39; Neffe & # 39; Pugh, also came after the rapper & # 39; CoCo & # 39 ;, criticizing him as & # 39; disrespectful & # 39; for protecting the creator of hits & # 39; Love & # 39; about her feminine parts.

Up News Info –

OLD TESTAMENT. Genasis has regressed in its crude observation on Keyshia ColeThe lady separates after she replied to her shadow. Taking to his Twitter account, the 38-year-old raptor slapped the Atlanta-born star: "I hope this fountain goes over a limp ** turtle head that looks like a ** n *** like head! And h ** a ** b *** hn *** as I'm not exempt. I'm so … I don't know how to feel. This turtle face a ** … I can't. "

<br />

%MINIFYHTMLfe9c7f5f599b3066fe0274954d4eff0e80% Advertisement - Four Minutes Motivational Video

Keyshia's sister, Neffeteria "Neffe" Pugh, has also come to the defense of the star. He posted a photo of O.T on his Instagram page. and wrote a long legend to address his "disrespectful" comment. "I will never respect the disrespectful and greasy shadow of a man coming for a woman who has not said anything about you! Men with mom problems trying to knock women down I know they harassed you at school and clearly denied you the pretty girls! " she hit him.

Clearly offended by his comment on his sister, Neffe continued with his speech, "Um, is this the new normal? Are we going to sit here and let him do that and think it's funny? Sir continues to chase after the woman who is still trying to keep up with a kardashian! "

"And you say you are this gangsta … Crip walks with you ** to take care of that baby!" she added. ¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡!!! Yes!

<br />

Learning the responses from the girls and possibly criticism from fans, O.T. He then publicly apologized to Keyshia. "Look @keyshiacole. I was really joking about the fact that IG Live S ** t … Record Ppl screen and disproportionate it," he minimized his previous comment. "Make shit look really thirsty. I'm not tripping. I'm just playing with you because you played with me. I'm not tripping over you! It's all fun! I apologize if I was disrespectful … PS-Just don't disrespect me or because you have to carry your weight. "

Apparently declaring a truce with Keyshia, he added the hashtags #ImDoneWitThis and #GettingOutOfHand.

<br />

OLD TESTAMENT. She recently rekindled her enmity with Keyshia by making an amazing comment about her vagina. "She's not shit. Keyshia Cole isn't shit, I am. I'm shit. Keyshia Cole isn't. C ** chie smells like fish sticks." reclaimed. "That's what's going on. C ** chie smells like fish sticks. Keyshia Cole smells like fish sticks [laughs]. No, I'm not going to talk about her."

He also launched a singing challenge to the California native, as well as another fellow hip-hop star, 21 wild. "It's been over 24 hours and my boy @ 21savage doesn't want to smoke hahaha … Now that I'm ready, I see what @keyshiacole was talking about #cuarantina", she wrote along with a photo of him.

The dispute between Keyshia and O.T. It started in 2019, after it parodied the song "Love" from the first with "Never Knew". Keyshia never approved the cover and wasn't having it by O.T. he remade his classic ballad with lyrics changes. "I've never been to @KeyshiaCole's song the same way again," said the Keyshia fan in the apparently funny O.T. version. Keyshia then replied to the fan: "Exactly. Not great."

Keyshia then removed the song from O.T. from YouTube and iTunes. He also explained his problem with the O.T. song, saying that while other artists, such as Trey songz and Bruno Mars, have covered the song, did not change the lyrics.