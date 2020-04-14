OLD TESTAMENT. Genasis apologizes to Keyshia Cole for her offensive comments

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
4
Logo

Rapper O.T. Genasis jumped on social media to issue an apology to Keyshia Cole after making offensive comments about the smell of her genitals on social media.

"Look @keyshiacole. I was really just joking about that IG LIVE SH * T..Pple live record and disproportionately. Make a n * gga look really thirsty. I'm not stumbling," he wrote.

Four Minutes Motivational Video

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here