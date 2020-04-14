OLD TESTAMENT. Genasis apologizes to Keyshia Cole for her offensive comments

Rapper O.T. Genasis jumped on social media to issue an apology to Keyshia Cole after making offensive comments about the smell of her genitals on social media.

"Look @keyshiacole. I was really just joking about that IG LIVE SH * T..Pple live record and disproportionately. Make a n * gga look really thirsty. I'm not stumbling," he wrote.

Social media accuses the rapper of intimidating Keyshia, and comments that he claims his vaginal area smelled of "fish,quot; was certainly not a very good thing, even as a joke.

Keyshia's sister Neffi jumped on Instagram to call him for his recent statements.

"I will never respect the disrespectful and greasy shadow of a man who comes for a woman who has not said anything about you! Men with mom problems trying to knock women down I know they harassed you at school and they always denied you girls pretty! " Is this the new normal? she wrote.