Oilers create Colby Cave Memorial Fund in striker's memory

The Edmonton Oilers announced Tuesday the creation of the Colby Cave Memorial Fund to honor the striker who died over the weekend at the age of 25.

"My greatest honor in life will always be that I am the wife of Colby Cave," Emily Cave said in a statement. "I love him very much, I always will and I will miss him beyond words. He taught me a lot. He was genuine, loving, selfless, he had a contagious laugh, but more importantly, he had a bigger heart."

"Although our time with him on earth was cut short, I am grateful that everyone now can see how amazing my husband was and how lucky I am to be his wife. Colby would be humble with the Colby Cave Memorial Fund, and I am looking forward to continuing his legacy along with the Edmonton Oilers and the rest of the hockey community. "

On April 7, the team reported that Cave suffered a brain hemorrhage overnight and was flown to Toronto. He underwent emergency surgery to remove a colloid cyst that put pressure on his brain and was put into a medically induced coma. The Oilers announced his passing on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Oilers president Bob Nicholson spoke about the impact Cave had on the organization and the hockey community.

"You look at Colby, an undrafted player, he went to the Boston Bruins, a great story," said Nicholson. "They had a shirt for him at ECHL and he never went there. It just showed Colby's character, the type of player he was, how hard he worked and now I see how our family has come together."

"Kenny (Ken) Holland, our President and CEO, immediately contacted Emily. We were able to bring Colby's mom and dad to Barrie (Ontario) and only great support from the hockey community. Mark Lamb, their Coach At Swift Current, all the wonderful things he said about Colby as a player and how he worked to make his dream (and) play in the National Hockey League. Jay Woodcroft, training in Bakersfield, Dave Tippett, everyone talks about the great , great Colby character. What a tremendous person he was. "

Nicholson said he has spoken often with team captain Connor McDavid, recalling Cave. McDavid recalled the hard work forward as a quality teammate who was selfless and brought a positive attitude.

"He (Cave) always made sure that his teammates were front and center," said Nicholson. "We had a couple of tough times and Colby went up and down between the Oilers and Bakersfield, and every time Coach Tippett and Kenny talked to him, he took it in such a positive way. He went down and worked harder and came. I remembered him. going back and scoring some great goals so it's really just the character.

On Monday, cars lined up on Highway 16 in North Battleford, Sask., To pay tribute to Cave when his family returned to his hometown. Nicholson said he was moved to see community support for Colby.

According to the president of Oilers, Emily Cave will lead the fund's efforts in the hope that this will keep Colby's memory alive.

"We really want to make sure we do this with the hockey community," said Nicholson. "The Boston Bruins, who were such an important part of Colby's professional career, will surely look to do things for Colby on his behalf. The Western Hockey League and (Commissioner) Ron Robison have been approaching, so we really just want to do Surely we have a true association to do something special.

"Emily has been so strong through this, at a difficult time, and she really wants to lead this Colby Cave Memorial Fund and we believe she is so outstanding that she will be the leader as we develop this program that we will have for many years in Edmonton and throughout our country. "

Colby Cave Memorial Fund proceeds will focus on mental health initiatives and provide access to sports for disadvantaged children. Nicholson welcomes you to the hockey community to partner with them.

"We are looking for people to donate to this and we really have something we can do annually to make a difference in people's lives," he added. "That was something really important to Colby. He worked hard in the community so that we can help children and people with mental health and also make children play hockey and other sports. This will be something that Colby and Emily will be very proud of I can tell you that the Edmonton Oilers along with so many other people in the hockey community will work many, many hours to make this happen for Colby. "