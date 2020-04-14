The National Women's Hockey League will establish an expansion team in Toronto, according to an Associated Press report Tuesday. It would be the first Canadian-based NWHL franchise and would join the Boston Pride, Buffalo Beauts, Connecticut Whale, Metropolitan Riveters, and Minnesota Whitecaps in the league.

In response to the AP report, the NWHL said it has no announcement to make at this time. The league will reportedly announce the news later this month.

This would be the first Canadian professional women's hockey team since the Canadian Women's Hockey League retired last year. Former CWHL and Brown University women's hockey head coach Margaret "Digit,quot; Murphy will reportedly be in charge of the team.

According to reporter Marisa Ingemi, three former CWHL players have already signed on with the impending expansion franchise with several in contract discussions.

When CWHL retired last year, NWHL Commissioner Dani Rylan expressed interest in absorbing a CWHL franchise and had ongoing conversations with Canadian and Canadian Les Fury stakeholders. Those talks did not progress.

The Ontario Women's Hockey Association, which oversees the sport in the province, told the AP last week that they had been in contact with the NWHL.

Last season, the best hockey players in North America did not play in the NWHL in response to the CWHL withdrawal. The group of players formed the Association of Professional Women Hockey Players with its mission "to provide a united voice for players who advocate for the creation of a sustainable professional league."

Over the course of last year, the PWHPA toured the Dream Gap across the continent with some of the best players in the sport. In response to the news, PWHPA executive member Jayna Hefford said the offer does not affect her mission.

"We believe this is an opportunity that some women will be given to play hockey at that level," she told the AP. "But it is not the opportunity we are seeking to provide and the professional league we want to create."