NRL: Could Super League and Quade Cooper stars make any short-term moves? The | Rugby League News





The NRL has plans to resume competition in late May.

Jenna Brooks examines whether the NRL's restart date is too ambitious, why all the points accumulated thus far will hold, and rumors of short-term moves for Super League stars and rugby player Quade Cooper. .

Is the restart date too ambitious?

The NRL continues its plans to restart on May 28, but not everyone is convinced that this may happen.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who is a passionate supporter of Cronulla Sharks, has praised the ambition of the sport.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison

However, he admits that there is still a way to go before the game can be brought back.

"I like ambition. I like that they plan to try to get the show back on the road, at least in some way," Morrison said. Today's show. "I like that they have an ambitious date, but it will be subject to health advice."

"There will be no special set of arrangements, the health council is paramount and I am sure they will abide by it."

Meanwhile, federal sports minister Richard Colbeck questioned the likelihood that the game will unfold next month and urged all sports codes to be cautious.

Australian Sports Minister Richard Colbeck

"I think it is a bit ambitious to be frank," said Colbeck. ABC Radio. "If you consider the advice that we're still getting from people like (Australian Medical Director) Brendan Murphy … it's the people that I think should be giving advice on these things."

"I think we should be very cautious about the circumstances that we find ourselves in. Yes, we are doing extremely well right now."

"But once the health authorities who are giving us advice give us the signal that we can begin to relax some of those things, then we begin to consider that, but not before."

These are sentiments shared by Queensland Prime Minister Annastacia Palaszczuk, who has ruled out Brisbane stopping organizing a home state game during the pandemic.

Brisbane Broncos will have to play in New South Wales under the NRL's latest plans to resume the season

Palaszczuk has also said that, at this stage, border restrictions would not be eased for the NRL, with players and staff subject to 14-day quarantine each time they return to the state.

It's a decision that would see all three Queensland clubs forced to settle south of the border.

With the New Zealand Warriors in a similar situation, NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller has given his approval for all 16 teams to be based in NSW, to see the return of the game.

"I would certainly be happy to work with health in terms of teams coming here and undertaking reasonable isolation," said Fuller. "Social distancing and hygiene, the prime minister has said, will not last for months, but for years."

Gold Coast Titans CEO Steve Mitchell is ready to move if necessary

Despite Gold Coast Titans CEO Steve Mitchell admitting it will be a huge sacrifice for the club, coached by former St Helens boss Justin Holbrook, they confirmed they are prepared to move.

"We want the competition, for the greater good for the code, to work again, not to the detriment of the health and general well-being of your community, that is first and foremost," said Mitchell.

"But we have to make sacrifices to get the competition going. If that means we have to go through some adversity and some different obstacles that we have to overcome, then so be it."

Points will be kept

For the second time in a week, Australian Rugby League Commission Chairman Peter V & # 39; landys confirmed that the points earned in the first two rounds of the season will remain.

Peter V & # 39; landys confirmed the points accumulated so far in the NRL

The statement comes after Sydney Roosters boss Nick Politis urged that all points be removed to ensure the "integrity,quot; of the game.

Politis's surprising demand has received much criticism, as the reigning prime ministers rank 12th on the ladder as they lose both games.

Undefeated Melbourne coach Craig Bellamy responded, stating that Politis "was just trying to take care of his own club."

"Our season was postponed after the first two rounds, it was not ruled out," Bellamy told the Herald Sun. "I am thinking that if it is postponed, then we continue as we did before."

Melbourne Storm head coach Craig Bellamy

"I think (the Politis lawsuit) is unfair. You are going to annoy many fans. The determination was that our competition was postponed … we did not say that we are ending this competition and starting another one later." It was that we are postponing our season. "

Super league goals

As it stands, it looks like the NRL will start before the Super League and reports suggest the competition will be capitalized on by taking advantage of this by hunting down Super League talent in short-term deals.

Sonny Bill Williams, Israel Folau, James Maloney, Blake Austin and Jackson Hastings have been assigned.

But how would Toronto, which signed with SBW for £ 5m, risk its marquee, which recently underwent knee surgery and was injured again while playing in another competition for another club?

Could Israel Folau make a short-term return to the NRL?

Before the Catalan dragons gave Folau another chance, the ruling body's resistance found a possible return to the NRL for the controversial player. That resistance still stands.

Despite this, it is believed that at least one NRL club will approach the Folau camp in the coming days.

However, it's not just the Super League that the NRL could target, as Australian rugby union star Quade Cooper admitted that he was open to joining an NRL club in a short-term deal.

But even though Cooper keeps busy training with Brisbane player Tevita Pangai Jr, it won't be the Broncos who sign him, as they've already filled his 30-man roster.