Novel coronavirus mutation strain could threaten vaccine development – BGR

A new coronavirus study says a strain of the Indian virus manifested the first significant mutation that could hinder vaccine research.

Other scientists who have been following the genetic changes in the virus that causes COVID-19 previously said the mutations are minimal, suggesting that a vaccine could have long-lasting effects as a result.

If confirmed, the new findings could threaten some of the developing vaccine candidates.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

The race to acquire COVID-19 immunity will have two separate phases. The first and simplest is to survive infection with the new coronavirus strain. You will get immunity, although it is unclear how long it will last. If you develop a solid response, you could even donate plasma so that others can be treated with it. The vaccines will not be ready for a massive deployment for up to 18 months, although no fewer than 70 candidates are already being tested. That number is reassuring, as it seems that many researchers think they can beat this disease with vaccines.

Furthermore, scientists who have been tracking the new coronavirus mutation have said the current evolution of the virus is promising. A vaccine will have long-lasting effects if the mutations are not significant. But new research has emerged from India that says the new coronavirus has already developed a mutation so severe that it could hinder some of the work of the existing vaccine.

Researchers from Australia and Taiwan explained in a non-peer-reviewed study (through South China Morning Post) that a strain of coronavirus isolated in India manifested a mutation in the part of the spike protein that allows the virus to bind to cells.

"Observation of this study raised the alarm that the Sars-CoV-2 mutation with varied epitope profile (something to which an antibody binds) could arise at any time," the researchers said. "(This) means that the current development of the Sars-CoV-2 vaccine is at great risk of becoming useless."

The coronavirus strain was taken from a sample from a patient in Kerala as early as January, but it was only sequenced last month, which is strange considering the coronavirus genome was sequenced months ago, and that's what the vaccine developers have been using in their research. The patient was a medical student returning from Wuhan, but the strain does not appear to be closely related to other people identified in the same region, which is where the first COVID-19 outbreak occurred.

Scientists have observed several mutations so far, but none of them has been as serious as the one in this study. They say the mutation occurred in the spike protein receptor binding domain (RBD), which was not found in other SARS-CoV-2 variants worldwide. The mutation removed a hydrogen bond from the spike protein, making the virus less likely to bind to ACE2 receptors found in lung tissue and other organs.

Vaccines targeting the spike protein may not work in patients with similar COVID-19 mutations.

As with other COVID-19 studies, this will have to be reviewed and confirmed by other scientists. But because it's out there, laboratories already working on vaccines will certainly take the study into account. the Morning post It also points out that a technical error during the sequencing process could be responsible for the error.

In the worst case, where COVID-19 ends up mutating as often as the flu, researchers may have to be prepared to issue new vaccines on a regular basis to keep up with genetic changes.

Image Source: Deliris / Shutterstock