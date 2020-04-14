Normani determined to finish his first solo album during Coronavirus blockade

WENN

The former Fifth Harmony singer isn't letting the Covid-19 meltdown delay the release of her upcoming debut album, as she's working hard during the shutdown.

Normani Kordei He's working hard on his debut solo album Lockdown after promising that COVID-19 won't delay the project.

The singer released "Motivation" last year 2019 as the first single from her long-awaited solo album, after a girl band. Fifth Harmony divided in 2018.

While there were concerns that the coronavirus pandemic would delay the launch, Normani told the British newspaper Daily Star that he is taking the girls' hit lyric "Work From Home" very seriously and voicing it while in self-isolation.

"I have all the equipment and my vocal producer is also here in Los Angeles," he said.

Explaining that the two communicate via FaceTime while they remain locked up, she added: "Honestly, it is not that different from us being in the studio, because normally I will be in the recording booth and he will be in the engineering room anyway. . "

The singer, who rose to fame in "Factor X U.S."In 2012, when she was placed in the hit group, she continued with the project" It's my baby, it's my first album and I'm never going to get it back. "

"I feel like I've worked really hard up to this point, I deserve to be happy," he smiled.