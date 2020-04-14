No, the coronavirus study MLB enrolled in won't accelerate baseball's comeback.

MLB players and team employees are participating this week in California's first coronavirus study, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Tuesday. Researchers are trying to determine where the virus has spread in the United States by testing participants for antibodies in the blood.

People who just read the original report's tweet and saw "evidence,quot; may have thought it was a "Get baseball out of quarantine,quot; card. It is not.

To keep everyone's attention here, let's be brief: This is not a backdoor attempt to resume baseball activities this month by replacing the actual COVID-19 test with something else.

"MLB did not partner with us for any selfish reason to regain their sport before. They launched into public health policy. That was their intention and their sole intention," Dr. Daniel Eichner told Passan. Eichner is president of the Sports Medicine Research and Testing Laboratory, which conducts the survey with Stanford University and USC. Passan noted that Eichner has previously worked with MLB on anti-doping measures.

Less generous readers would say that MLB is not being altruistic, even if you don't have to pay to be part of the study. (Passan reports that donors are funding it.) Commissioner Rob Manfred told Fox Business on Tuesday that baseball will return when public health has improved enough for the games to be played safely. It makes sense that the industry helps with anything that can reduce waiting.

But there is no guarantee that the survey results will lead to better protection measures. For now, the researchers will collect the results of the approximately 10,000 blood tests distributed across the country, analyze the numbers, and then publish a peer-reviewed report on the study as early as next week.

"My ambition is to conduct this type of testing in all communities in a meaningful way," Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, a professor of medicine at Stanford, told Passan. He noted the importance of MLB having a role in the poll, and then added this, concluding Passan's long history:

"It is not the end of the tests. In my opinion, it is the beginning."

In other words, this is not a quick fix.

People who got excited after reading less than the top line of the original story might feel disappointed or angry if they ever read more. Sorry, but this studio is not magically recovering baseball.