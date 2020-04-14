No decision was made on the Golden Sixty target | Racing News

According to coach Francis Lui, a final decision has yet to be made on Golden Sixty's participation in the Group One QEII Cup on Sunday week.

The five-year-old is undefeated in his last seven races in Hong Kong, winning the Hong Kong Derby in his most recent start in Sha Tin last month.

While Lui is satisfied with Medaglia d & # 39; Oro's castration after his recent victory, the coach is unsure whether he will line up for the April 26 role, which could also feature the pair of Exultant and Time Warp. by Tony Cruz.

He said, "It looks good, it looks good, everything is fine and his track work has shown nothing wrong, I just don't want to push him."

"It is a great break between seasons, so I have to consider the QEII Cup: we will keep it working normally."

Regular driver Vincent Ho teamed up with the castrated horse at a gallop on Tuesday morning and added: "We are still discussing it, there is no rush. I galloped it this morning and it still feels good."