Nintendo Switch update lets you transfer game downloads to an SD card

The Nintendo Switch 10.0.0 firmware update, which is available now, adds the ability to transfer downloaded games directly from system memory to an SD card, or vice versa, to free up storage. The update also allows you to reassign buttons on your controller and illustrate your user profile from a new collection of new Animal Crossing: New Horizons icons

Transferring data directly between the internal and external memory of the console is a feature that people have been asking for for a while. Previously, if you filled up your internal storage and wanted to download games and updates to an SD card, then your only option was to download them again. This new feature should make it much faster and more convenient. According to the patch notes, "downloadable software, update data, and DLC,quot; are supported, but save data and "some,quot; update data cannot be transferred to an SD card.

The new button remapping feature is accessed from the "Drivers and Sensors,quot; section of the Console System Settings. It works with Joy-Cons, Pro Controller and Switch Lite's built-in controls, and allows you to change its buttons and analog sticks. Once you've configured a new setting, you can save it as one of up to five presets, useful if you want different button layouts for different games.

Switch software version 10.0.0 is now available. You can update your system manually from the "System,quot; section of the setup menu, but I found my console automatically updated when I booted it up this morning.