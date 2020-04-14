Nikki Bella posts a picture of gray hair and no makeup and celebrates her "flaws,quot; in the midst of her quarantined pregnancy

Nikki Bella posted another photo of her looking stunning without makeup while pregnant and in quarantine, only this time she was accompanied by her fiancé, Artem Chigvintsev, who posed next to her. In addition, the former WWE star also spoke about his experience expecting his first baby in the caption.

It seems that Nikki has just accepted the changes that take place in her body during this time.

She shared a sweet photo of her cool, smiling face with her fiancé Artem, and you can even see a few strands of gray hair!

Obviously Nikki has been enjoying her quarantined time and just resting and letting it all happen naturally.

As for its subtitle, it reads in part: ‘Time for that without filter publication. The pregnancy gave me pigmentation on my cheeks and upper lip with a growing lump that makes me smile every day. The quarantine reminded me of the flashes (gray) and my wild eyebrows. Oh and I have an amazing chef like my fiance! Who's trying to make me gain a lot more weight than my thighs already touching and rubbing? "

She continued, "I can't wait for my Laser Away appointments after breastfeeding because I realized there are no limits to where, when and how much hair you want to grow." Learning to sleep on my side this month has been a challenge, especially since it has brought back a lot of neck pain and now my cheeks have some friends who have joined them (pimples, hahaha) I can't wait to get a facial again !

Obviously, most of the things he's experiencing aren't the most pleasant, but Nikki's laid-back, sweet tone really suggests that he won't mind as much as he can hug his son sometime this summer.

Take a look at its full legend for more information and tips on how to love ourselves with all our flaws and inevitable aging.



