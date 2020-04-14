Nicki Minaj fans throw cancel party for Doja Cat

Instagram

Doja herself breaks her silence on the subject when the singer of & # 39; Say So & # 39; joins a conversation between a fan and an enemy before urging the fan to 'stop responding' to hate comments.

Doja Cat She is one of today's rising stars and that apparently makes some people view her as a threat to her favorite artists. When Rolling Stone included the "Boss B *** h" singer on his cover alongside Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee StallionThe Barbzes didn't have it.

They tried to tread #dojacatisoverparty on Twitter, to everyone's dismay. "This fan base is toxic, all it did was declare facts at the OMA. Some of you represent Nicki so badly #dojacatisoverparty," one tweeted. Another added: "Idc what someone says I'm not following the man #dojacatisoverparty. Everyone wants to cancel people for ANYTHING. Stfu b *** is too boring, let the queen do the talking."

"I try to explain to my friends that #dojacatisoverparty is stupid and how the spikes overreact to everything and how all this will be forgotten in 2 days," read another comment.

Doja herself broke her silence on the subject. Joining a conversation between a fan and an enemy, the singer / rapper urged: "Stop answering them, they are Twitter gangsters and have nothing nice to say about you or about anyone. They live and breathe being immature." "

Doja Cat called the enemies & # 39; f *** immature & # 39 ;.

He also applauded an enemy who said, "Girl, you had 6 hours to say this, instead you let the barbz melt away thinking you were shading them or they didn't like it." In response to the diss, Doja replied, "I don't have to tell a bunch of kids shit because I was too busy doing shit on memes all day."

She shot back at an enemy.

Doja's success also reportedly triggered Cardi B stop following her on social media. According to one of Doja's close friends, the Grammy-winning rapper may be giving up on Doja because the former was jealous of the latter's growing popularity. The source stated: "Cardi is a jealous person. Doja has nothing but love in her heart for Cardi. [Cardi] should overcome her jealousy and join this movement."

The 24-year-old star surpassed the Bronx femcee on Spotify and had the second highest number of monthly listeners at 29 million among female rappers, while Cardi's nemesis Nicki still had the most-heard rapper title on the platform at 49. million monthly listeners. .