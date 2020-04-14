Nick Young responds after a photo of him holding hands with the man goes viral

Instagram

People are convinced that the NBA star came out of the closet as gay after he and Jordan Clarkson's brother Bear Clarkson were photographed with their hands clasped.

Nick Young It has fueled speculation that he is not a straight man. People have been talking about the sexual preference of the professional basketball player, who was infamously caught in a cheating scandal during his relationship with the rapper. Iggy Azalea, after a photo of him holding hands with a man appeared.

Viral photo shows former Golden State Warriors star posing with Bear Clarkson, who is the younger brother of fellow NBA star Jordan Clarkson. In the image, the two men stand side by side with their hands clasped.

Nick Young is shown holding hands with Bear Clarkson.

It is not clear who first uploaded the photo to the Internet, but it has convinced people that Nick came out of the closet as gay. Jordan, who was his former Los Angeles Lakers teammate, also weighed in on the picture, hinting that he always knew Nick was gay, as he commented under the photo "no news."

However, it seemed that Nick was trolling people with the image, as some social media users suggested that it was the same 34-year-old athlete who leaked it. He later went to Instagram to apparently tackle gay speculation, stating, "I was cheating on you all, that was a joke!"

This is not the first time that Nick has been hit with homosexual rumors. It previously sparked speculation that it could be bisexual after leaving a flirtatious comment on a photo of the singer. August Alsina, complementing her "sexy" lips.

Gay speculation aside, Nick has become engaged to his high school girlfriend and baby, Keonna Green, after he proposed to her in December 2019. The basketball star asked the big question on Christmas Day with the help of his older son Nick Jr. who captured the moment on camera when Nick presented Keonna with a "big rock".

Sharing the news on Instagram, the couple posted their love photos where the bride was showing off her new ring. "Merry Christmas … @keonnanecole said yes !!!!! Yes, Christmas to remember for the young family," he wrote in the caption.