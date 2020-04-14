NFL star Lamar Jackson allegedly hit other women while dating Jaime Taylor

Instagram

Several women make claims that the Baltimore Ravens quarterback tried to connect by contacting them via Instagram or Snapchat, and one said she had asked for a threesome.

It is Lamar Jackson be unfaithful to your girlfriend? The NFL star, who has been dating Jaime Taylor, is said to have been attacking several women through social media platforms in an attempt to connect with them.

Several women have made similar claims about the most valuable player of 2019. One of them shared a screenshot of her conversation with the athlete after he slipped through his DM.

"You seem like good women," the conversation supposedly started, before uttering his intention, "I'm trying to meet you." Then he asked where the woman was, but the rest of the story is not shared.

Another woman claimed that Lamar liked to talk to her on Snapchat, although she knows he already has a girlfriend. Detailing one of her alleged quotes, the woman said the 23-year-old quarterback took her to Baltimore after he lost the last game of the season. "He is thirsty. He will fly to anyone," said the woman.

On how they started connecting, the woman said "it was a random thing." She shared, "He randomly started following me, but I flew to see him. Because my father died. I was grieving and bored." He also said Lamar asked him to send "nudes and videos and asking if he was interested in a threesome" even before they met.

The woman thought Lamar invited her to a threesome with him and his girlfriend, but she "was not interested." The Baltimore Ravens player later appeared by himself. "He doesn't have to know about a can of paint, he'll try to fuck you up. Especially if he's upset about not making it to the Super Bowl," said the unidentified woman about the Florida native, adding, "This all started from a DM."

Lamar has not responded to claims, but many people were not surprised if he is really connecting with women other than his girlfriend. "He's from Broward / Pompano. That's what they do, when will women realize that exploiting themselves for these rich guys doesn't always end in a check or a baby, Next!" one person commented, apparently blaming the women who accepted his invitations.

Another endorsed the first commenter's claim to write, "LmAooo I live in Baltimore, so this is true." Another said of the woman: "Okay, but you went."