New SIM activation during the curfew: the government will decide the SIM activation during the blockade – Latest news

New Delhi: The government is expected to make a decision on activating new SIMs during the blockade or curfew, after reviewing security-related issues that may arise in the process, the industry body said on Monday. COAI telecommunications. Director General of the Indian Cellular Operators Association (COAI), Rajan Mathews, said the industry has been able to resolve network problems to a minimum with government support.

"The DoT (Department of Telecommunications) will attend to the activation of the SIM after reviewing the security related issues around it because the SIM will need to be delivered to the door during closure," said Mathews.

COAI said DoT secretary Anshu Prakash, at a meeting earlier in the day, reviewed the industry's readiness to meet the public's requirements and said it solved problems related to the network.

"Taking stock of network performance during the final weeks of quarantine, note was taken of the substantial support provided by the DoT to the industry in addressing the challenges of increasing network traffic load and the logistical issues involved in maintaining network uptime, "Mathews said.

The DoT noted that close work with the industry led to the reduction of "faulty,quot; base stations from about 800 before quarantine to nearly 290.

"This was for a total number of approximately 22 lakh BTS (base transceiver station) across the country. Similarly, the number of fiber optic outages decreased from approximately 100 per day from before quarantine to approximately 19 fiber cuts during the last 15 days of quarantine, "Mathews said.

According to the industry, DoT has also ensured that GST's elimination of the payment of license fees (LF) and spectrum usage charges (SUC) is tracked, as they are not a service.

The industry has also called for exemption from the GST tax on license fees, SUC and payment for spectrum purchased at auctions.

Telecommunications players have also requested exemption from service tax on the amount of LF / SUC payable by telecommunications operators in compliance with the order of the Supreme Court.

"We want to assure citizens, customers, and the government that despite poor financial health, the industry will do everything in its power to ensure that its networks continue to function as a vital and essential component of health and communications economic and national well-being. "Mathews said.

