New research shows fatal side effects of possible coronavirus cure – BGR

Hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine are two of the most discussed anti-COVID-19 drugs, thanks to repeated enthusiastic comments by President Trump about them.

Malaria treatment has heart-related side effects, and new research on coronavirus shows that these problems can be fatal in patients with COVID-19.

A study from Brazil revealed that chloroquine use can be fatal in high doses, while new research from France also detailed serious incidents related to hydroxychloroquine use.

"What do you have to lose?" President Trump asked repeatedly a few days ago when he addressed questions about the use of hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for the new coronavirus, saying that in some cases "they are in bad shape." This was not the first time that the president had enthusiastically announced the antimalarial, seeing the drug as a possible miracle cure for the new disease.

The answer to your question is simple, but unsatisfactory: you can die. It turns out that COVID-19 patients who were part of studies in Brazil and France died after using hydroxychloroquine in trials or experienced serious cardiac side effects.

Trump said in previous comments that the antimalarial drug has been around for a long time, "so it is tested in the sense that it knows it doesn't kill it." That is a valid point. The drug has been tested and will not kill you if you listen to your doctor. At least one person in the US USA He died after trying to get the medicine without a prescription, and his wife ended up in the hospital. Nigeria has also reported cases of chloroquine poisoning.

This kind of anecdotal evidence is as good as the evidence from France that the drug works against COVID-19. But it turns out that France already has more data on the drug, and not all of it is promising. The country reported 43 cases of cardiac incidents after treatment with hydroxychloroquine in patients with COVID-19. In total, France recorded 100 health incidents and four deaths related to hydroxychloroquine and another drug tested to combat COVID-19. 82 of the incidents were serious, Bloomberg reports. They were divided between hydroxychloroquine and lopinavir-ritonavir anti-HIV antivirals.

The French researcher who wrote the first study detailing the success of the antimalarial drug was criticized by the scientific community as it did not use a control group. Didier Raoult said there was no need for a placebo group to draw conclusions.

Researchers in Brazil followed this procedure in a small study, but that's because Brazil's COVID-19 guidelines recommend the use of chloroquine. Doctors divided a group of 81 people into two cohorts. One received a higher dose of chloroquine, while the other group received a smaller dose. All of them also received azithromycin, the other drug you may have heard of on television.

About half of the participants received 450 mg of chloroquine twice a day for five days, while the rest received two doses of 600 mg for 10 days. Doctors began to notice cardiac arrhythmias in the second group after three days. On the sixth day, 11 patients had died, The New York Times reports. As a result, the researchers stopped the high-dose segment of the trial.

Regarding the lowest dose, the researchers said they did not have enough patients to conclude whether chloroquine was effective in patients with a severe case of COVID-19. Further research on the matter is required, including the use of the drug earlier in therapy with COVID-19. The study is available here, and is yet to be peer reviewed.

