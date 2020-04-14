New Android Gaming Phone Causes Record Charging Speeds – BGR

Lenovo is about to launch a Legion-branded gaming phone that will support battery charging speeds of up to 90W, according to teasers.

At such speeds, USB-C chargers on laptops could be used to recharge the phone, or the phone charger could be suitable for use on laptops and other devices.

However, it is unclear how long it would take for the Legion's battery to recharge at such speeds.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

Battery life is one of the most important features in a smartphone, and phone manufacturers have to find a way to maximize battery life without damaging other components or phone performance. Internal space is limited, and packing a high-capacity battery into a slim device isn't easy. That's where stacked logic boards come in handy, and we've seen such designs on various devices in recent years. Eliminating the headphone jack also helped recycle space for battery use, just as multi-lens camera systems used more of their own space.

But battery capacity shouldn't be a constant concern today, as smartphone makers have come up with all kinds of proprietary charging technologies, including wired and wireless varieties, that support faster charging speeds than ever before. The higher the power, the faster the battery will replace. Fast cable charging ranges from 25W on the Galaxy S20 to 65W on the Oppo Find X2. But Oppo's record-breaking charging speed is about to be broken by a phone that could be charged with the help of its laptop charger.

Oppo's SuperVooc 65W cable charging technology is relatively new, and it's a feature I envy as an iPhone user. In fact, any new Android flagship recharges faster than the iPhone. But Lenovo is about to launch a phone that will support 90W chargers. The Chinese smartphone maker will soon launch a gaming phone under the Legion brand. While the phone's features remain a mystery, Legion's advancements on social media in China indicate that the phone will support 90W charging:

If you own a 15-inch MacBook Pro, then you have an 87W USB-C charger. All new MacBook Air models rely on 30W power adapters, while the 13-inch Pro needs a 61W charger. All of these chargers could recharge the Legion phone. To put it another way, any new USB-C laptop charger could work with the Legion. Since the Android Legion phone is unofficial, and these are just previews, we can only speculate at the moment.

Also, it is unclear how big the phone battery will be and how long it will take to fully charge. Smartphones do not use the maximum charging speeds during the entire charging process, speeding up speeds to ensure battery safety. Still, a battery that supports speeds of up to 90W would certainly take much less time to go from 0 to 100%.

However, Lenovo is not the only company looking to significantly increase the charging speed of phones. Two other Chinese smartphone makers are also studying technology that would dramatically increase charging rates. Samsung last year announced new chips that would allow it to create universal chargers that could recharge a variety of devices, from smartphones to laptops, with a maximum speed of 100W. Vivo demonstrated 120W chargers last summer, and Xiaomi unveiled its theoretical 100W Super Charge Turbo technology a few months later.

Xiaomi's 100-watt charger could replace a 4,000 mAh battery in 17 minutes. Vivo's 120-watt charger would be even faster than that, and it would take 13 minutes to achieve a full charge on a 4,000 mAh phone.

Image Source: quietbits / Shutterstock