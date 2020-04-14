Networks denounces the president's latest claims and blame for the coronavirus: Up News Info

After 24 hours President Donald Trump was compared to Captain Bligh of Mutiny on board In asserting his "total" authority over the states, he changed course. The decision, he said Tuesday, actually rests with the states themselves.

He just didn't say that in so many words.

At Tuesday's White House coronavirus press conference, as questions were raised about how the United States would reopen vast sectors of the economy, Trump told reporters that "I will speak to all 50 governors shortly, and then authorize each individual governor " of each individual state to implement a reopening, and a very powerful reopening plan for their state at the same time and in the most appropriate way. "

What some experts quickly heard from the president was a pushback from his insistence that the reopening decision was up to him, a claim that generated considerable rejection from governors, constitutional academics, and some conservative commentators.

After CNN made one of his briefings cuts, said John King, presenter and chief national correspondent. “It was a complete retreat wrapped in Trump bravado. "I will authorize the governors to do their job." He has no authority to do his job. "Instead, King said, what Trump was actually saying was:" Today I agree that the governors will do what they see fit in their state, which is what the governors they were saying all the time what they expected to do no matter what the president said. "

Trump wove robust rhetoric with an acknowledgment of the role of the federal government. Later in the briefing, Trump said that if his administration disagrees with a state's decision to reopen, "we are not going to allow that to happen." He didn't say how, but then added: "We are there to look. We are there to help. But we are also there to be critical."

The most immediate news of the briefing was Trump's announcement that they would withhold funds from the World Health Organization until a review of the organization is completed.

He blamed WHO for being too slow to respond to the coronavirus and for being too willing to take China's word for how it had spread in Wuhan. In a now infamous tweet on January 14, the WHO wrote: “Preliminary investigations by the Chinese authorities have found no clear evidence of person-to-person transmission of the novel. # #coronavirus (2019-nCoV) identified in # #Wuhan, # #China."

Obviously, that was false. Trump said the WHO "voluntarily took China's guarantees to the letter … and defended the Chinese government's actions, even praised China for its so-called" transparency ". I don't think so."

He added: "WHO's reliance on disclosures from China likely caused a twenty-fold increase in cases worldwide and may be much more than that."

But the president's criticism of the WHO quickly raised questions about why he also praised China for its transparency, including a tweet from January 24 in which he wrote: "China has been working very hard to contain the coronavirus. The United States appreciates enormously their efforts and transparency. Everything will work out. In particular, on behalf of the American people, I want to thank President Xi! "

At the briefing, Jordan Fabian of Bloomberg and then Kaitlan Collins of CNN and then consulted the president on this, but Trump did not directly address why he once credited Beijing.

"I am not talking about the transparency of China," Trump insisted. "If I'm so good to China, how come I was the only person, the only leader of a country, who closed our borders firmly against China."

However, the most important question on the minds of others was whether it is wise for the United States to withhold WHO funds during a pandemic, even with the organization's failures.

When MSNBC stopped to check Trump's criticism of the organization, his collaborator Dr. Vin Gupta said: "If we didn't have the WHO, we would have to invent it. No institution is perfect. They really had their problems when it came to the Ebola disease. But this was completely different. "

He added: “South Korea took the same technical guidance that the WHO issued on January 10, and reiterated on January 23, and acted accordingly. We simply did not act according to the guidance they gave us. "

As Trump does at many briefings, he clashed with a journalist, this time Playboy Correspondent Brian Karem, with whom he has previously become entangled. More recently, Karem has sought access to the rotating group in briefings as the White House Correspondents Association implements social distancing guidelines.

Still, Trump called Karem, and the result was, to the surprise of many, more moments of confrontation. While pressuring Trump about the continued unavailability of evidence, the president said it was "the governors' responsibility" to address that. But Karem continued to ask Trump about states where social distancing was not practiced, before the president said, "Silence."

But Karem continued.

Trump then said, "I told them that when they put this guy here, it's just a problem. It is a showboat. If you keep talking, I'll go, and you can go out with the rest of these people. "

Karem stopped, Trump stayed, and the show continued.