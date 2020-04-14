NeNe Leakes' live video featuring Safaree and Erica Mena makes fans laugh: "She killed Gregg and stuffed him!"

A couple of days ago, NeNe Leakes was telling her fans that she will have a concert with Safaree and Erica Mena. People were really excited and during the video, many fans laughed out loud. Take a look at the reason below.

‘Catch me TONIGHT at 9 pm on IG LIVE with the sexy couple @safaree @iamerica_mena talking about everything related to love and relationship! Bring the NeNe of your Quarantini to the fans on April 12.

Some people were excited about this live fun, but others told NeNe that they were interested in something else.

A follower said, "This is one that I will not be attending." "I'll wait for the next AFTER this."

A fan posted: need We need Jennifer William, Ciara, Phaedra, Jamie fox and all you need is a talk show and you will enter the name of Jesus. No one will ever stop their bags again. "

Another commenter said to NeNe: ‘I see why Wendell is upset! #TheThreat is on your neck with this Talk Showtinis on IG Live. "

Someone else was very happy and said to the RHOA star: "I've been living for cocktails and conversations with Nene … and Club Quarantine with Dnice since it all started,quot; I'm going to miss these things when the earth opens up again " .

Another follower praised NeNe's marketing skills: "Nene, you are really good at marketing your trade, keep up the good work."

After the live video, people were laughing out loud in the comments. The Shade Room shared a teaser clip, and Gregg Leakes made people laugh like there was no tomorrow. Check out the clip below to see why:

Someone said, "Man is frozen in time," and a follower posted this message: "That's not Gregg, it's a hologram!"

A commenter posted this message: "Nene killed Gregg and filled him up," and someone else said, "She told him to 'sit down and smile' and that's what he did."

Another follower said, "Gregg said, 'I'm not trying to make my wife think I'm looking at Erica, so I'm not going to blink at all.'" Gregg blinks twice. "

Apart from this, NeNe has recently been killing the quarantine fashion game.



