NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns loses his mother to Covid-19 complications

The Minnesota Timberwolves player urged others to stay home weeks earlier by revealing that Jacqueline Towns had been medically induced into a coma due to the coronavirus.

Up News Info –

COVID-19 has claimed the life of Karl-Anthony cities& # 39; mother. On Monday, April 13, the Minnesota Timberwolves player and his family released a statement confirming that Jacqueline Towns died of complications from the new coronavirus.

Karl-Anthony's basketball team revealed the news and shared the written statement on Instagram. "The Towns family is heartbroken over the premature death of Jacqueline Towns due to complications as a result of COVID-19," it said. "Jackie, as she was affectionately known to family and friends, had been battling the virus for over a month when she succumbed on April 13."

"Jackie was a lot to many people: a wife, mother, daughter, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. The matriarch of the Towns family, was an incredible source of strength; an ardent and extremely loving person, who touched all who met, "he continued reading the statement. "His passion was palpable and his energy will never be replaced."

"The Towns family is extremely grateful for the outpouring of love and support they have received during this difficult time. They want to thank the medical warriors at Penby Presbyterian Medical Center and JFK Medical Center, who fought for Jackie day after day. And it helped Karl Sr. recover from the same virus that took Jackie's life. "

Expressing their devastation at the "tremendous loss," Karl-Anthony and his family "respectfully request privacy at this time of great mourning."

<br />

Weeks earlier, Karl-Anthony became aware of his mother's battle with the virus. "I think it is important for everyone to understand the seriousness of what is happening in the world right now with the coronavirus, and I think where my life is right now could help, so I decided to make this video and give you an update on where I'm at, "she began sharing on an Instagram video dated March 24.

<br />

Revealing that his mother had been put into a medically induced coma, the 24-year-old reminded others why they should take all precautions against the virus. "Sharing my story in the hope that everyone will stay home! We need more equipment and we need to help those medical personnel on the front line," he wrote in the caption. "Thank you to the medical staff who are helping my mother. You are all true heroes! Praying for all of us in this difficult time."