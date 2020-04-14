NBA draft date unknown, but league continues with evaluations | NBA News

There are many unknowns about the NBA Draft, although some elements continue as usual and a deadline is approaching this week.

The NBA, as usual, has been sending assessments to players who are considering leaving early college and entering the Draft, and will continue to do so to all freshmen who request it before the Thursday deadline. That task falls to the league's Undergraduate Advisory Committee (UAC), which understands that what it says in these uncertain times may carry even more weight than usual.

"This is a process that is important, perhaps more important this year than ever," said Kiki VanDeWeghe, executive vice president of NBA basketball operations and chair of the UAC committee. & # 39; & # 39; We try to give athletes and schools as much information as possible. It is important that they have the clearest image & # 39; & # 39;.

Image:

NBA executive vice president of basketball operations Kiki VanDeWeghe addresses the media



Due to the coronavirus pandemic that has closed the world of sports, including the NBA, no one knows when the Draft will take place, who will have the No. 1 overall pick, or how it will be decided. No one even knows when or if the Draft Combine will take place, which is scheduled for mid-May and has technically not been changed yet.

When freshmen ask, the NBA sends evaluations with a probability of falling into one of the five categories on draft night: lottery (picks 1-14), not first-round lottery (picks 15-30 ), the first half of the second round (picks 31-45), the second half of the second round (picks 46-60), and no draft.

It is not an exact science, but the league is quite successful with it. Since 2016, based on its own evaluation and comments that the 30 NBA teams share as part of the process, the league has told 66 candidates that they are first-round material and 49 others that they would not be selected. They reached 89 percent of those first-round projections and 96 percent of the unwritten projections.

"These are unprecedented times and tough times for everyone and we try to do everything we can to make it easier for student-athletes when it comes to navigating that process and understanding that process," said VanDeWeghe. & # 39; & # 39; This is a time of uncertainty. Even in a normal year, student athletes are very nervous about requesting the draft. But our role in this is to try to give as much information as possible & # 39; & # 39 ;.

Image:

Anthony Edwards celebrates a victory in Georgia



The UAC will continue to send evaluations until April 26, which is also the league deadline for players to officially decide whether to enter the draft. They could usually start training almost immediately after that date, but league shutdown in response to the coronavirus pandemic has all of that on hold.

So far, around 200 college players and international players have tested the waters for this draft. Most will retire, and that number is consistent with last year, when the league saw 219 applicants.

Those applicants are not only getting their potential draft spot, but the league is taking an additional step this year to offer mental health resources on the advice of Dr. Kensa Gunter and Dr. Vic Schwartz, an additional and necessary part. of the puzzle, the NBA thinks, given the unprecedented nature of these times.

The evaluation request and early entry deadlines are not changing, as of now anyway, VanDeWeghe said. Everything else is on a very fluid schedule.

Image:

Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka pictured at the Staples Center



"It looks like in-person training and the combine and all that sort of thing will be significantly affected by the coronavirus, but that doesn't mean the work will stop," said Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka. & # 39; & # 39; Our explorers are doing tons of film studio. I am doing a lot of synergy, seeing, studying boys abroad, studying boys here, and that work has to continue. We have to be as well prepared as we can for when the draft & # 39; & # 39; occurs.

The draft was supposed to be on June 25. Now it seems unlikely, and many teams have asked the NBA for a delay that seems inevitable. The NBA is looking at various options, just as it is when it comes to chances to resume the season when public health officials say it would be appropriate.

Not having NCAA tournament games isn't hurting the process, VanDeWeghe said, noting that the players who are most likely to leave early, especially lotteries and first-round elections, have been well known to teams and explorers for many years. years.

"We are going to get through this," said VanDeWeghe. "We will get through it together and hope to get out the other side a little better, a little stronger, a little wiser."

Want to see even more of the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena package, click here.