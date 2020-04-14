Nasser Hussain meets Sachin Tendulkar: Little Master in his initial career in cricket | Cricket News

















17:23



Sachin Tendulkar recalls his childhood and explains how his love for sports, and in particular cricket, flourished.

Sachin Tendulkar recalls his childhood and explains how his love for sports, and in particular cricket, flourished.

Sachin Tendulkar is the most decorated cricket player of all time.

The Little Master is revered across India after scoring over 34,000 runs on the Cricket Test and ODI.

We sent former England captain Nasser Hussain to Mumbai a few years ago to learn more about Tendulkar's brilliant career and what motivated him to become a true batting superstar.

Watch episode one in the video at the top of the page.

EPISODE ONE

Sachin recalls his childhood and explains how his love for sports, and cricket in particular, flourished under the influence of his parents, brother and coach.

He also shares insights into his philosophy as he rose through the ranks and exercises that helped hone his skills in the early days.

The Little Master also reflects on the moment when his hero Sunil Gavaskar came to see him bat, and when he earned the right to face Kapil Dev in the networks at the age of 14.