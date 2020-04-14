NASCAR driver suspended after using racial slur during sim race

NASCAR driver Kyle Larson has been suspended indefinitely for the series after saying the n-word during a simulation broadcast over the weekend.

It's the latest example of how the pandemic-inspired shift to online racing continues to have real-world consequences for some drivers. Last week, NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace lost a sponsor after he abandoned a simulation race after a virtual accident.

Larson was driving at a special event held Sunday in iRacing, a leading simulation racing platform that has become one of the de facto venues for drivers to compete in the absence of real-world events. He said the n-word on a public channel of drivers while apparently trying to communicate privately with a friend.

Larson apologized in a video message monday. “I made a mistake and said the word that should never, ever be said. There is no excuse for that, "he said. When the 27-year-old driver posted the video, he had already been suspended by his team, Chip Ganassi Racing, without pay. Credit One Bank, which was one of Larson's main backers, issued a statement saying it "supports [s] the swift actions taken by NASCAR and the Chip Ganassi Racing team," and has since left the driver.

He has also been suspended from "iRacing,quot;

NASCAR suspended Larson for raping an entry in the series rulebook which warns that punitive measures can be taken against drivers after any "public statement and / or communication that criticizes, ridicules or disparages another person based on their race, color, creed, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, marital status , religion, age or condition of disability ".

iRacing It has even suspended Larson from service indefinitely. "iRacing It is considered a welcoming and inclusive community for racing enthusiasts worldwide, "the Massachusetts-based company said Monday." We have strict policies against offensive behavior and language. Kyle Larson's language last night during a race Online streaming was offensive and inappropriate, and violated our sports code. "

Like all other sports around the world right now, racing is on hiatus as the world battles the new coronavirus pandemic. But thanks to years of baseline racing and the rise of realistic simulation platforms like iRacingProfessional drivers have quickly started running virtual races to help fill the void left by canceling real-world events. Fox and NBC have even begun streaming many of these competitions on television, and many pilots broadcast their own vision of each race on Twitch or YouTube.

The simulation race Larson trained on Sunday night was not one of the most official or promoted events. But It was a race that featured a field of more than 60 drivers from all kinds of different motorsport disciplines, so there was a particular focus on the event.

The ability to participate in these sim racing competitions from the comfort of your home is one of the many reasons for the increased participation of professional drivers in recent weeks. But as Larson showed, it's possible to feel a little too comfortable.