NASCAR driver fired for racial slur in virtual TV race | News News





Kyle Larson fired after uttering racial slur during live-streamed virtual career

Kyle Larson has been fired by Chip Ganassi Racing after using a racial slur in a live stream of a virtual race, according to The Associated Press.

Larson was fired Tuesday, completing a dazzling drop for the budding NASCAR star.

The 27-year-old, in his seventh cup season with Ganassi and considered the best free agent in NASCAR just three days ago, is now out of a job in what could ultimately be an eight-figure mistake.

In a statement, Ganassi said, "As we said earlier, Kyle's comments were offensive and unacceptable, especially given the values ​​of our organization. As we continued to assess the situation with all relevant parties, it became clear that this was the only appropriate course of action to take. "

Larson had been preparing to try free agency for the first time in his short career and Ganassi was expected to be in a bidding war to keep the driver of the sprint car he had played in and had become one of the future stars of NASCAR.

Larson apologized for his racial slur in a video posted on his social media accounts.

The unraveling started on Sunday night when Larson was competing in one of the iRacing virtual events that drivers are playing during the coronavirus pandemic sports break. Larson seemed to be losing communication on his earpiece to his observer.

During a check of his microphone, he asked his observer: Can't you hear me? That was followed by the N word. The insult was directed at his observer, who is white.

Ganassi suspended him without pay early Monday, then NASCAR suspended him indefinitely, and Larson, who is half Japanese, was ordered to complete sensitivity training.

Larson's famous race car race could also be in jeopardy: Kyle Larson Racing introduces a Chevrolet in the World of Outlaws Series sponsored in part by Lucas Oil, a company that said it was indefinitely ending its partnership with Larson.

His insult went viral because viewers can follow virtual races on the Twitch gaming app and spy on typical cheerful jokes from drivers. Larson apologized in a video posted on his social media accounts.

Larson said, "I made a mistake, I said the word that should never, ever be said. There is no excuse for that. I was not raised that way. It is a horrible thing to say. I feel very sorry for my family, my friends, my partners. , the NASCAR community and especially the African American community. "

He also reached out to many sponsors and friends to apologize. Brent Powell, president of Plan B Sales and Marketing, was the only sponsor who remained behind Larson. He said the driver called him personally to express his regret at what happened.

Powell said: "We know he is an amazing young man who made a mistake and that we will back him 100% and help him in any way we can."