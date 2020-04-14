NASA's new Mars rover has a ridiculous vision – BGR

NASA's Perseverance rover is equipped with a set of imaging tools to help you navigate and study the landscape of Mars.

A total of five visual instruments were installed on the rover's head, each with a role to play.

The Mars 2020 mission is still slated to launch this summer, despite the coronavirus pandemic.

When NASA launches the Mars Perseverance rover to the Red Planet this summer, it will be the most advanced technology equipment the space agency has ever dispatched there. It's an amazing machine from top to bottom, and to make sure you always know where you're going, it's been outfitted with a complete set of glassy eyes.

As the mission team continues to prepare for launch day, the rover's various systems are receiving much attention. Making sure things work as intended when Perseverance lands on Mars means checking and rechecking each component. In a new blog post, NASA explains how the vehicle's camera suite passed a major eye test.

Like its rover siblings already on Mars, Perseverance is equipped with various imaging tools that not only allow you to navigate, but also study the planet's objects and terrain. In the image above, you will see not one, not two, but a total of five imaging instruments.

NASA describes the rover's "head,quot; like this:

The neck head contains the SuperCam instrument. (His lens is in the large circular aperture.) In the gray squares below the mast head are the two Mastcam-Z imagers. On the outer sides of those cameras are the two navigation cameras on the phone.

That's a lot of imaging muscle, and perseverance will use it well when it reaches Mars in early 2021. During testing last year, NASA explained what it plans to do with all those electronic eyes.

"Along with its laser and spectrometers, the SuperCam imaging generator will examine Martian rocks and soil, looking for organic compounds that may be related to past life on Mars," the space agency explained. "The rover's two high-resolution Mastcam-Z cameras will work together as a stereoscopic and multispectral imaging instrument to enhance the core driving and sampling capabilities of the Mars 2020 rover." Mastcam-Z cameras will also allow members of the scientific team to observe details in rocks and sediments anywhere within the rover's field of view, helping them to reconstruct the planet's geological history. "

Of course, the rover will only be able to use all of these sophisticated tools if it really does hit Mars, and with the current global health crisis it was unclear if the Mars 2020 mission would actually launch as planned.

The good news is that, as far as NASA is concerned, the mission is still on the way for a launch in early summer. However, if the mission were postponed for any reason, it would mean a significant delay. Due to the nature of Mars' orbit relative to Earth, the first NASA that could launch the rover would be in 2022 if its planned launch date of 2020 was somehow missed.

Image Source: NASA / JPL-Caltech