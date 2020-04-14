NASA astronaut returning to Earth reveals what he will miss most: BGR

NASA's Jessica Meir will return to Earth this week after a long stay aboard the International Space Station.

Being a member of the ISS crew is like living in some kind of isolation, but Meir says she believes she will feel even more isolated once she returns to Earth due to the coronavirus pandemic.

For astronauts living aboard the International Space Station, the coronavirus pandemic is like a wild horror movie unfolding under their feet. They can rest easy knowing that the virus is not present aboard the space station, but being so far away from family and friends could affect anyone, especially when a global health crisis is unfolding.

For Jessica Meir of NASA, who will return to Earth this week after originally arriving at the ISS in September last year, the adjustment will be different from anything NASA astronauts have experienced before. He will return to a country in the midst of an unprecedented blockade, with patterns of social distancing that drastically alter daily life.

"It is quite surreal for us to see this situation unfold on the planet below," Meir said during a recent remote press conference aboard the space station. "We can tell you that Earth still looks as impressive as ever from here, making it hard to believe all the changes that have taken place."

In fact, getting astronauts back to Earth right now will be different than it has been in the past. Instead of celebrating the end of a successful mission to space, scientists will have to accept the congratulations by phone or video chat. For Meir, there is one simple thing that he said that he will miss more than anything when he returns to the mainland: hugs.

"I think it will still be nice for me to go back and see some familiar places and some familiar faces," says Meir. “It will certainly be very difficult not to be able to hug my family and friends. That's kind of, after being here for seven months and being the type of person that I am, it will be difficult for me to do that, but I know it will be part of the game for a while. "

It's crazy to think about that, but astronauts aboard the space station now have more freedom of interaction with each other than we do here on Earth. They are separated from the rest of us, but their small family from the space station may still be nearby without worrying about spreading a life-threatening illness.

"I think I will actually feel more isolated on Earth than here because that is just part of our expected routine here, and we are so busy with so many other amazing activities and we have this incredible Earth viewpoint underneath that we really don't feel so much of that isolation. "

Image Source: NASA / YouTube