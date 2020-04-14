MTV orders are displayed from Gobstopper – Deadline

EXCLUSIVE: MTV is doubling the success of the dating competition format Double shot to love with DJ Pauly D and Vinny giving them both Jersey Shore veterans their own prank show.

The Up News Info may reveal that Paul Delvecchio and Vinny Guadagnino will be the hosts Revenge prank with DJ Pauly D and Vinny This summer, a format that will be co-produced by the British producer Gobstopper TV and MTV.

The show takes advantage of viral Internet pranks by giving victims of these stunts a chance to take revenge on the friend, family member, or loved one who originally embarrassed them.

Delvecchio or Guadagnino will unite with the individual in each episode, and couples will try to make elaborate and exaggerated jokes to offer the best recovery.

Revenge prank has echoes of Punk, the famous MTV prank show hosted by Ashton Kutcher, which has now been revived by Quibi with Chance The Rapper. It will be issued in the USA. USA Before premiering on MTV internationally. Jordan Read is an executive producer.

Double shot to love with DJ Pauly D and Vinny It was the new best rated cable series of 2019 between demo 18-34 and the pair is currently featured on Family vacation on the Jersey shore on MTV

Gobstopper is no stranger to working with MTV after doing a reality show Just us tattoo for MTV International, which was located as How far is the tattoo away? in the U.S. Her other credits include Filthy House SOS, which was made for channel 5 of the British station ViacomCBS. Gobstopper is part of the Keshet-backed Greenbird group of companies.