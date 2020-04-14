Motorola will finally reveal a new flagship phone on April 22 – BGR

Motorola announced Monday that it will reveal its next flagship smartphone on April 22.

Motorola was expected to show the Edge + at Mobile World Congress 2020, but the February event was canceled due to fears about the new coronavirus.

In addition to Edge +, Motorola is also expected to announce a mid-range Edge device.

It's been three years since Motorola launched the Moto Z2 Force, but it's been even longer since the brand was really relevant. In addition to the foldable Razr that came out in February, Motorola hasn't made headlines very often since it was sold to Lenovo in 2014. But after an extended absence, the company will try to impress this month with the reveal of a flagship phone that It will compete with the iPhone 11 and Galaxy S20.

On Monday, Motorola announced that it will host a "Flagship Launch E-vent,quot; on April 22 at 11 a.m. CDT. The Motorola Edge + will presumably be the main draw, as the phone was initially expected to be unveiled at the Mobile World Congress in February before the new coronavirus required cancellation of the event. In the weeks since, the phone has been widely leaked, and Motorola may be without surprises next week.

Based on previous leaks, the Motorola Edge + will feature a Snapdragon 865 processor, a 6.67-inch 2340 × 1080 90Hz curved display, a 5000mAh + battery, and up to 12GB of RAM. We were able to see the design courtesy of Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks) in March, which was confirmed by a subsequent leak from Evan Blass (@evleaks) days later. The waterfall display, perforated notch, and triple camera system on the back of the phone certainly give Edge + a modern look that will suit other 2020 flagships.

It's also worth noting that "108MP,quot; can be seen on the back of the Edge + in the renders shared by Blass, suggesting that the flagship will feature a 108-megapixel lens in the middle of its three-camera array.

In addition to Edge +, Motorola is expected to remove the wrappers of a similarly designed midrange device called simply Edge. Unlike its flagship counterpart, the Motorola Edge is said to feature a Snapdragon 765 CPU, 6GB of RAM, and a 4,500 mAh battery, according to a XDA Developers report. However, there will apparently be a lot more similarities than differences, as the Edge will also have a 6.67-inch waterfall screen with a perforated notch, a triple rear camera array (64MP + 16MP + 8MP), and an under-screen fingerprint. scanner.

Like Samsung, Motorola may have nothing unshared to share next Wednesday when Edge and Edge + are revealed. At least you won't have to compete directly against the iPhone 9, which could be the case for the OnePlus 8 if Apple decides to announce its next affordable smartphone this week.