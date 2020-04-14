Miranda Lambert explains her throwback photo with Joe Exotic after fans' backlash

Earlier this week, country music superstar Miranda Lambert posted a throwback photo with Joe Maldonado-Passage (aka Joe Exotic), her ex-husband John Finlay, and GW Zoo employee Kelci "Saff,quot; Saffery after that millions saw the trio on Netflix docuseries Tiger King: murder, chaos and madness. However, Lambert's fans weren't exactly thrilled that she had a connection to a convicted animal abuser.

In her post, Lambert shared three photos that featured her with Joe Exotic near some cages and a mobile facility from the Humane Society of Tulsa. In the caption the Tin Man The singer wrote, "Here's a little keepsake for every Monday," along with the hashtags #TigerKing and #WayTooPrettyForPrison.

Many fans liked the photos and wrote in comments that they were surprised Lambert had any connection to Joe Exotic. But, some of Lambert's nearly 4 million followers criticized her for being in photos with a man who is now in prison for animal abuse, not to mention his alleged involvement in a murder-for-hire plot to kill his rival, Carole. Baskin.

“Did you know how badly those animals were being treated? I've been a fan of yours for over 10 years, but it killed innocent and healthy tigers, "wrote one disappointed fan, while another added," Surprised that you posted this considering your love of animals? Odd!"

A third fan noted, "I wouldn't be bragging about Tiger king. Have you seen hidden videos of him hitting tigers in the face? What a shame for anyone in your corner.

After seeing the negative response, Lambert tried to clear things up. She followed up with a bit of "back story,quot; for the photos and explained that they were taken during Hurricane Harvey in 2017.

Lambert said that during that natural disaster, she and her team from the MuttNation Foundation (which she founded in 2009 to rescue animals and assist animal shelters) went to Houston to help relocate existing shelter dogs to free up shelter space. for animals that were separated from their owners.

"MuttNation asked for volunteers who could transport some dogs from Houston to shelters in Oklahoma, where there was more space and could be treated and adopted," said Lambert. “A guy named Joe volunteered his trailer and his staff. Now I know it is "Joe Exotic,quot;.

Ad

Miranda Lambert made it clear that she had never visited the Joe Exotic Zoo and that she had no idea he owned tigers. Lambert said that she "obviously,quot; would never tolerate mistreatment of animals.



Post views:

0 0