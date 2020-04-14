Millions of children at risk for measles as coronavirus fears stop vaccines

"There are practically no records for vaccines in West Africa other than records held by parents," he said, adding that a "cohort of newborns of infants could miss out on vaccines entirely with serious consequences."

Before the coronavirus pandemic, measles was already making a comeback in some places. In 2017, there were 7,585,900 estimated measles cases and 124,000 estimated deaths, according to the World Health Organization. For 2018, the last year for which international figures were collected, there were 9,769,400 estimated measles cases and 142,300 related deaths.

In 2019, the United States reported 1,282 cases of measles, the highest in more than 25 years. The measles vaccine has been available for over 50 years.

Countries such as Brazil, Bangladesh, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, South Sudan, Nigeria, Ukraine and Kazakhstan are currently fighting measles outbreaks. Countries that have postponed their vaccination programs include Bolivia, Chad, Chile, Colombia, Djibouti, the Dominican Republic, Ethiopia, Honduras, Lebanon, Nepal, Paraguay, Somalia, South Sudan, and Uzbekistan.

Dr. Kampmann was also concerned about possible outbreaks in the wealthier countries of North America and Europe, which do not have national inoculation programs. Due to Covid-19 fears, American pediatric practices are beginning to report significant falls in visits for healthy children, including those for routine vaccinations.

"Even in resource-rich settings there is a danger that measles will raise its ugly head in the not-too-distant future," added Dr. Kampmann, "therefore it is even more important to maintain routine immunizations."

Dr. Melinda Wharton, director of C.D.C.'s Immunization Services division, said that an advantage of current social distancing measures was that if measles outbreaks occurred, transmission could be limited. She said that in recent years, many cases have entered the United States from common travel destinations, and that sharp declines in air travel due to the pandemic could also control measles cases.