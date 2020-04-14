Miley Cyrus' separation from Liam Hemsworth is credited for her rock album

WENN

The hit maker of & # 39; Wrecking Ball & # 39; she married the actor from & # 39; The Hunger Games & # 39; in December 2018, but resigned in August 2019 and filed for divorce a few days after the split announcement.

Miley Cyrus He is allegedly giving up his pop roots for a tougher edge on a new album inspired by his breakup. Liam Hemsworth.

According to the British newspaper The Sun, the hit "Wrecking Ball" is recording a rock album with Ozzy Osbourne producer Andrew Watt, which includes a collaboration with the American band Blink-182 – and she is taking advantage of her separation from "The Hunger Games"star of his new sound.

"Miley had a lot of music ready for last summer, but she returned to the drawing board when she parted ways with Liam," a source told the publication. "There was a lot of soul searching to do and he reevaluated everything in his life, including the songs he was preparing to release."

"She came into the studio with Blink-182 late last year and is really pleased with the result. The album now sounds much more rock & # 39; n & # 39; roll. It is a far cry from its pop sound of years past. " "

Miley and Liam were married in December 2018, but they separated last summer (19), and the actor filed for divorce from his ex in August, citing irreconcilable differences.

"Slide Away" star Miley moved in with the singer Cody Simpson.