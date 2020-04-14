Microsoft Delays End Of Support For Earlier Versions Of Windows 10 Due To Coronavirus

Microsoft provides IT administrators with additional six-month support for some earlier versions of Windows. The software giant has been working with companies affected by the coronavirus pandemic and has delayed the end of support dates that mainly affect versions of Windows 10.

"Microsoft has been deeply committed to customers around the world who are affected by the current public health situation," says a statement from Microsoft. "As a member of the global community, we want to help reduce the stress our customers face right now."

Extensions affect retail and consumer versions of Windows 10

Microsoft planned to end support for Windows 10, version 1709 (Enterprise, Education, IoT Enterprise) today, but this has been extended until October 13. Windows 10 version 1809 (Home, Pro, Pro Education, Pro for Workstations, IoT Core) was due to end support on May 12, and Microsoft has extended it until November 10.

Windows Server version 1809, Configuration Manager version 1810, SharePoint Server 2010, SharePoint Foundation 2010, and Project Server 2010 are also receiving support delays of around six months. Microsoft does not plan to alter the end of support for Office 2010, Project 2010, Office 2016 for Mac, and Office 2013.

The extensions will be a great relief to many IT administrators who support workers remotely during the pandemic. It means that security patches and updates will continue to be issued for these older versions of Windows for the next six months. Microsoft says it acknowledges that the situation is evolving and that the company "will continue to listen to our customers,quot; and will update the support note if anything changes.