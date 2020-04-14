Michigan Players NFL Simulated Draft: Projecting Elections for Every Wolverine in Class 2020

Despite all the criticism leveled at Jim Harbaugh during his Michigan tenure, his ability to send players to the NFL shouldn't be one of them.

The Wolverines have produced 21 draft players since 2016, with more on the way. Vinnie Iyer of Sporting News projects that eight Michigan players will be selected in the 2020 NFL Draft in their last seven-round drill.

That said, there is no first-round pick. That's one of the differences between the Wolverines and rival Ohio State.

Here are the Michigan players that Iyer's projects will be selected in the Draft 2020 NFL, and where they will land:

Cesar Ruiz, G / C

Projected: Round 2, Pick No. 33 (Bengals)

Ruiz (6-3, 307) was a valuable piece of Michigan's interior, and the former center outside the IMG Academy started in every game in the past two seasons. It is among the top drafts of the NFL 2020 Draft, and would give Joe Burrow a drummer mate if the Bengals follow this route.

Donovan-Jones Towns, WR

Projected: Round 4, Pick No. 110 (Giants)

Peoples-Jones was a five-star recruit whose career never really took off with the Wolverines. He had 103 catches for 1,327 yards with 14 touchdowns and was explosive in the return game. Peoples-Jones also tested well in the NFL Combine, with highlights at a 44.5-inch vertical. He is a boom or bust choice, and he must tap that potential.

Josh Uche, EDGE

Projected: Round 4, Pick No. 124 (Steelers)

Uche was a specialist in rushing into the Frank Clark cast; If the edge pitcher can improve against the run, he could be a Pro Bowl caliber player in the right scheme. Uche combined for 14.5 sacks in 2018 and & # 39; 19 for the Wolverines. Pittsburgh's 3-4 would be that kind of adjustment. He is not LaMarr Woodley, but the tools are there for a successful career.

Lavert Hill, CB

Projected: Round 5, Pick No. 162 (Redskins)

Hill was a physical cornerback on the Don Brown system in Michigan, compiling three interceptions and nine pass breaks in 2019. He is decent in press coverage and should be able to work like a penny with the right fit.

Josh Metellus, S

Projected: Round 5, Pick No. 165 (Jaguars)

Metellus had 74 tackles in Michigan last season, part of a run in which he received five interceptions. He was also credited with nine passes defended in the past two years as a featured starter. It's a strong assurance that is solid against the run, but it will have to be better against the deep ball at the next level.

Sean McKeon, TE

Projected: Round 6, Pick No. 205 (Vikings)

Harbaugh is adept at developing tight ends, and McKeon is a 6-5, 242-pound long target who was part of Michigan's rotation at the position. McKeon averaged 18.1 yards per catch as a senior, but that came from just 13 catches with two touchdowns. It will be a second or third tight end with some special teams for the Vikings.

Ben Bredeson, G

Projected: Round 6, Pick No. 213 (Patriots)

The Wolverines' most consistent lineman in the past two seasons had 46 starts during that period, earning All-Big Ten status and twice captain. Here's a mid-round appeal, and you should be a solid guard at the next level. New England is a potential adjustment.

Jon Runyan, OT

Projected: Round 7, Pick No. 237 (Titans)

Runyan, whose father played in the NFL for 14 seasons, became a book starter for the Wolverines. He missed two games last season, but returned to play in 11 games. Runyan will have to earn a spot on an NFL roster at training camp.