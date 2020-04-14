Michelle Money's ex says her daughter is speaking again after an accident

Michelle MoneyThe daughter is speaking again, two weeks after her terrible skateboarding accident.

In late March, the Single Alum turned to social media to share the heartbreaking news that her 15-year-old daughter Brielle He was in the ICU on life support after suffering "severe brain trauma and skull fracture." Since then, Michelle and Brielle's father, Ryan MoneyThey have been giving their followers updates on the health of their daughter, who has continued to improve.

On Monday, Ryan took to Instagram to share the wonderful news that Brielle is eating and talking.

"We moved to the NTU and Brielle has become a firearm. I'm pretty sure we can confidently say that her personality has not changed," Ryan wrote. "48 hours ago we hadn't heard her talk … and now this. When FaceTiming Ashley and the kids, Ash asked her if she was entertaining her and she said, 'It's driving me crazy'."