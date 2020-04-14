Michelle Money's ex says her daughter is speaking again after an accident

Michelle MoneyThe daughter is speaking again, two weeks after her terrible skateboarding accident.
In late March, the Single Alum turned to social media to share the heartbreaking news that her 15-year-old daughter Brielle He was in the ICU on life support after suffering "severe brain trauma and skull fracture." Since then, Michelle and Brielle's father, Ryan MoneyThey have been giving their followers updates on the health of their daughter, who has continued to improve.
On Monday, Ryan took to Instagram to share the wonderful news that Brielle is eating and talking.
"We moved to the NTU and Brielle has become a firearm. I'm pretty sure we can confidently say that her personality has not changed," Ryan wrote. "48 hours ago we hadn't heard her talk … and now this. When FaceTiming Ashley and the kids, Ash asked her if she was entertaining her and she said, 'It's driving me crazy'."
Ryan added: "She also wants 'coconut redbull', 'Coca-Cola Light' and 'Ben & Jerry's ice cream' pretty bad."
"He currently has 3 favorite hobbies: having a hard time for the medical staff and me, talking about what he wants to drink or sleep for," Ryan continued. "Like his father, I can't tell you how happy this makes me. He also had his first meal in over 2 weeks. He had some yogurt and a thickened Powerade."
Ryan also shared that Brielle is "recognizing many people in the photos in her room."
"Thinking about all the questions we had about her and the extent of her injuries helps us know some important things. We're definitely not out of the woods yet in all of this, but hearing her talk, make symmetrical expressions, eat and move all her Limbs in physical therapy is HUGE and literally nothing short of a miracle, "shared Ryan. "Brielle's progress in the past 24 hours has absolutely contributed to your prayers. I am so grateful for you. I cry many times thinking how grateful I am. Thank you!"
