Michael Buble defended by his wife after apparently grabbing her in an Instagram video

Luisana Lopilato insists that her marriage to the hitmaker & # 39; I didn't know you yet & # 39; it's great after her husband is called toxic and violent after he apparently caught her on video.

Michael BubleHer wife has defended her marriage after a Twitter onslaught of fans and followers who fear she may be in trouble.

Luisana Lopilato She was shocked when fans attacked her husband after he seemed to interrupt and grab her during a video message, which went viral.



One wrote: "Thanks to Michael Buble and Luisana Lopilato living quite frequently on insta, we have found that it is actually quite toxic and a little violent …", while another added: "luisana lopilato blinks twice if you are in danger". "

The responses prompted Lopilato to jump on Twitter and assure everyone that their marriage is in good shape and that she loves her husband.

She wrote: "It is incredible what some human beings are like! While we suffer this pandemic and live moments of confinement, anguish, fear, loneliness and uncertainties of all kinds! Every day we go out with my husband to make lives to bring you! A little joy, entertainment and we have to listen and see what malicious people publish without knowing anything about our family. "

"I want you to know that I have no doubts who my husband is and that I would choose him a thousand times! It's not fair!"

The Argentine actress, who is the mother of Buble's three children, stated that the comments made her feel disrespected and added: "Without more to say and do what I think is correct when they mess with my family, I leave the consequences to God". "The world needs more than ever 'love, hope, values, unity and solidarity' NOT this type of people."

After calming down, Luisana returned to social media to thank fans for their concerns and added: "I have seen your messages over the weekend and I am very grateful. Thank you for caring. It is very important that we pay attention to these issues that I have been mentioned and I am lucky not to suffer. But it is important to pay attention in order to help the women who are going through it. Thank you. But this is not the case in my case. "