Mia Farrow offers updates on the daughter's recovery from the coronavirus

Just days after revealing that Quincy is battling COVID-19 in the hospital, the star of & # 39; Rosemary & # 39; s Baby & # 39; She claims that her 26-year-old daughter is getting stronger every day.

Up News Info –

Mia Farrow has reassured fans that her youngest daughter is recovering while recovering from the coronavirus.

The actress took to Twitter on Monday (April 13) to give her followers an update on Quincy, 26, after revealing last week that she was in the hospital battling COVID-19.

%MINIFYHTML56d450ddf82b59006cccdc5e381c382879% Advertisement - Four Minutes Motivational Video

"Every day my daughter grows stronger. Thank you again with all my heart for your good wishes and prayers," wrote the actress.

Mia Farrow thanked her followers for their prayers.

Many were excited by the news, including "Sex and the city"star Kim Cattrall, who shared his good wishes.

"Thank God he's getting through this," Cattrall tweeted. "Thinking of you two."

The "Rosemary baby"Star asked for prayers when she first announced the news, stating," A personal request. If you would be so kind, please send a prayer for my daughter Quincy. Today she had no choice but to go to the hospital for help in her fight against the coronavirus. "

He previously broke the news on Twitter.

Quincy was adopted by Farrow in 1994 at the age of four.