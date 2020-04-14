Mel Reid: Going out, dealing with death, memories of the Solheim Cup | Golf News





Mel Reid appears in the new Sky Sports Golf podcast

Mel Reid talks about why he made his sexuality public, how he dealt with the loss of his mother, and reveals the highlights of the Solheim Cup in the new Sky Sports Golf podcast.

The six-time Ladies European Tour winner and three-time Solheim Cup player sat down with Josh Antmann to discuss a wide range of topics, both on and off the golf course.

Reid received strong support from her family and the golf community after dating during an online interview in December 2018, and the Englishwoman explained that she made her decision after seeing other people who had much more difficult experiences with their sexuality.

Reid produced her best major final in 2019, finishing tied for third in the PGA Women's Championship.

"I've seen the bad side that people don't see unless they're on it," Reid told the Sky Sports Golf Podcast. "I have seen my friends expelled by those they love.

"I have seen relationships crumble because someone is not comfortable with who they are, I have seen sponsors who do not sponsor people they love and things like that, especially in the women's game.

"I can't speak for the men's game, but I'm sure it's just as difficult, if not more, for them because of all this personality of who you should be as an athlete."

"We (golfers) are on a platform to make a little bit of a voice and a little bit of a difference. People give back in charities and all sorts of other amazing ways and this was just my way of giving back, to tell people, it's good to be who you are.

Reid was vice captain at the 2019 Solheim Cup, where Suzann Pettersen (left) claimed the winning point.

"If I had received a message from someone saying 'hey, you have made a big difference to me. My son or daughter came out as gay and now you have made me realize that I did not act appropriately on the way & # 39 ;, That's what i wanted.

"I received a lot of messages from parents, siblings, people in general who revealed that it had an impact, and that for me that is why I did it. It was just my way of giving back to my community and saying it's okay to be who you are,quot; .

In addition to talking about dating, Reid shares stories from his early career and how he dealt with the sudden loss of his mother in a car accident, in addition to his reaction to not being chosen for the Catriona Matthew 2019 Solheim Cup team.

Reid is also reflecting on whether he would like to have a Solheim Cup captain in the future and if mixed events with male golfers work, as well as what the female game should do to improve.

