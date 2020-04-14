Meek Mill Rolls-Royce Phanthom auctions to assist with COVID-19 relief efforts

With the world coming together, to combat the viral pandemic, many celebrities are putting their money where their mouth is and helping where it's needed.

Rapper Meek Mill and Jay Z donated more than 100,000 masks to correctional facilities. Now the Philadelphia rapper participates in the "All In Challenge,quot; and is auctioning off his "favorite,quot; car.

In an Instagram video, he stated:

"Me! What's up? It's your boy, Meek Mill, right here, entering the,quot; All in Challenge. "My boy told me about the All in Challenge, I accepted quickly," said Meek.

"I am registering. This for the people who were affected by the coronavirus, the less fortunate," he continued. "I am in a position where I can help, so you know me," he said. I went out the door, my biggest car, my favorite car, my Rolls Royce Phantom. I am donating to #AllInChallenge. I accepted quickly, "he added.

He ended his message, calling Lebron James, James Harden and Floyd Mayweather to participate in the challenge as well.

Other celebrities like Magic Johnson and Kevin Hart also accepted the challenge. The actor stated that he would give a person "A Movie Star Experience,quot;, giving someone a speaking role in his next movie. This also comes with an assistant, car service, and even an appearance in the trailer.

Magic Johnson offers an hour of their time, a trip to Los Angeles, a dinner with that person's friend, and even more.

Started by Philadelphia 76ers partner and Fanatics executive Michael Rubin, the goal is to unite the sports, business and entertainment communities to create the largest digital fundraiser and help those affected by COVID-19.

According to a tweet from the Twitter account "All In Challenge,quot;, "The #AllinChallenge He is the largest digital fundraiser of all time, aiming to raise $ 100,000,000 for relief from the Coronavirus crisis to help provide food to those in need: children, the elderly, and front-line workers. ”

Celebrities were also told to hand over their most prized possession. "You need to give away one of your most precious possessions or create a unique experience for fans," he said.