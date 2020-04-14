Martha Stewart's drunken comment on a chick video is epic

We have all been there, Martha Stewart.

Monday Martha and Snoop & # 39; s Potluck Dinner Party The star found herself in the middle of a hilarious, and highly relatable, Instagram pickle when she drunk a comment on a video of some adorable chicks.

%MINIFYHTML73594f51c04d140333fb8b0f43541f3380% Advertisement - Four Minutes Motivational Video

Posted by Best Hen House on the Texas Instagram account, the farm shared an update on the young members of its chicken coop and informed fans that the chicks have been growing at a "remarkable,quot; rate.

Excited about the video, Martha was excited to learn more and offered some of her farm advice. But, little did she know, her message was loaded with typographical errors: "I am sure you feed and water them daily and keep warm. There is no BK in N like when you can finally return to New York who cares? for them??"

Aware that his comment made no sense, he epically replied, "What a mess I've been drinking."