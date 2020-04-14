Martha Stewart's drunken comment on a chick video is epic

We have all been there, Martha Stewart.
Monday Martha and Snoop & # 39; s Potluck Dinner Party The star found herself in the middle of a hilarious, and highly relatable, Instagram pickle when she drunk a comment on a video of some adorable chicks.
Posted by Best Hen House on the Texas Instagram account, the farm shared an update on the young members of its chicken coop and informed fans that the chicks have been growing at a "remarkable,quot; rate.
Excited about the video, Martha was excited to learn more and offered some of her farm advice. But, little did she know, her message was loaded with typographical errors: "I am sure you feed and water them daily and keep warm. There is no BK in N like when you can finally return to New York who cares? for them??"
Aware that his comment made no sense, he epically replied, "What a mess I've been drinking."
As we have learned from your recent visit to Late night with Seth MeyersMartha certainly knows how to make the perfect cocktail. While catching up with the host Seth Meyers, the lifestyle guru walked Saturday night live Shine through your recipe for the "Perfect Martha Martini," which required ¼ cup of vermouth, 4 cups of Belvedere vodka, a lemon zest, and some ice.
"Turn the lemon peel, like this, on the surface and a little of that oil from the skin goes directly to the martini," he said. "And if you want to prolong … the drink, just add one ice cube and another. I can really breastfeed a martini for quite a long time. But, on this old day …"
He also invited fans to a tutorial on his version of an Aperol spritz, which featured fresh rhubarbs from his garden. "Look at these precious things," he said as he held up his mixture of Saint Germain liqueur and rhubarb. "I put rhubarb stalks about five days ago in anticipation of the confinement in the home and gave Saint Germain this beautiful pink color."
To finish the drink, Martha added a splash of water with mineral water. Not wanting to be empty-handed, Seth made himself a drink. "I just have a little whiskey, I'm going to pour it into a glass of water and watch," he said. Holding his two glasses up, Seth made a toast, "Well this is for the breastfeeding martinis and the nurses in the United States."
