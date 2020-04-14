Martha Stewart, drunk, left a comment on a chick video, so she's clearly having a better time quarantined than the rest of us

We are all drunk Martha after a night of partying.
Quarantine makes many want to drink more. What else are you supposed to do when you're locked inside your house and would rather be with your friends in a crowded bar?
It turns out that Martha Stewart has also followed Ina's ways and had too much fun while drinking alone.
Martha left an incomprehensible comment on Saturday in the Instagram account Best Little Hen House In Texas & # 39; video of chicks and will surely be iconic.
First off, I'm obsessed with drunk AF Martha freakin & # 39; Stewart trying to give advice on how to care for chicks.
This also reminds me of every text message I have sent to my friends while I was drunk, so I love it.
Look, it's only Tuesday, but I can't think of anything that will get over this this week. So, thanks, Martha!
