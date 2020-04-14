Marcus Tregoning argues that Derby should not be moved | Racing News

Derby winner Marcus Tregoning believes it would be better to suspend this year's Classic renewal than run it on a rescheduled schedule or change places.

Last week it was announced that the first four classics, the 1000 and 2000 Guineas, Oaks and Derby, had been suspended indefinitely as races are suspended until at least May 1 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Jockey Club Racecourses, which owns Newmarket and Epsom, said it was in talks with the British Horseracing Authority and other relevant parties to determine possible new dates once races have resumed.

However, Tregoning, who sent Sir Percy to win the Derby in 2006, feels that the race would not be the same if it were held outside of Epsom or at a different point in the campaign.

He said: "The Derby runs at a certain time of the year, in a particular course and that is part of the test.

"If you move it until later in the year or run it in a different course, it's obviously not the same race."

"The Derby is unique. Of course, you could run Group One in the distance somewhere else and call it something else, but it wouldn't be the Derby."

The Sports Racing Resumption Group, established by the COVID19 Racing Industry Group, has been working with riders, racetracks and others on a plan to resume closed-door racing as soon as possible.

However, Tregoning believes that safety must be paramount and adds: "The most important thing is to save lives.

"We can make many plans for the resumption of the races, but in my opinion, we should not resume until it is safe to do so."